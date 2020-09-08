NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Council could become the latest Southern Indiana governing body to request tolling relief during the Sherman Minton Bridge improvement project.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a $90 million rehabilitation and painting effort slated for the span which serves as the primary connection over the Ohio River between New Albany and Louisville.
The extensive project has received support of officials due to the condition of the bridge, however some have cited concerns with how construction will affect traffic once work begins as early as the spring.
The recommended plan released in July calls for full closure of the bridge to be limited to 54 days out of the estimated 834 days of construction. There will be lane closures ongoing during construction even when the bridge is open.
As a result, motorists could be forced to utilize toll bridges to cross back-and-forth between Kentucky and Indiana. Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel acknowledged that the resolution to be considered tonight is non-binding, but he added its passage will hopefully encourage the Indiana Department of Transportation and tolling authorities to consider some relief for local commuters.
“It’s a bit unfair to ask them if they have no other route to take to have to pay more because of the bridge being under construction,” Striegel said.
Councilman Adam Roberts said in a message Monday that the resolution has wide support.
“We’re trying to protect the citizens of Floyd County through these tough financial times,” he said.
In August, the New Albany City Council passed a resolution similar to what the Floyd County Council will consider. The city council unanimously approved the resolution requesting tolls be waived during Sherman Minton Bridge construction.
Striegel said he’s also concerned about safety and congestion when travel is limited to one lane in each direction on the bridge.
Tonight’s county council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and can be viewed online at floydcounty.in.gov.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the regular meetings of the Jeffersonville City Council and the New Albany City Council were rescheduled.
The Jeffersonville council will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in a virtual gathering. Among the items of business to be considered, the council is slated to vote on zoning revisions. The meeting can be viewed on the City of Jeffersonville’s Facebook page.
The New Albany meeting has been moved to Thursday, and the council will begin the evening with a budget work session slated for 5 p.m. on Zoom.
The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and there were no resolutions or ordinances listed on the agenda for consideration as of Monday.
