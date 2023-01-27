FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council intends to vote next month on a major building project.
On Friday, the Council and Floyd County Commissioners met for a joint meeting to discuss the plans for the judicial building project.
In December, the Commissioners unanimously approved a preliminary plan from the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority to pursue two building projects. The Council must approve the projects before they can proceed.
The plan is to renovate the City-County Building in downtown New Albany at Hauss Square for use as a judicial center. Council members have largely voiced support for the downtown renovations, and the Council is expected to consider a resolution on the project in February.
The preliminary plan approved by the Commissioners also includes the building of a new administrative building at the county’s North Annex on Grant Line Road, but Council members have expressed reservations about this particular project.
The Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners will conduct a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 to discuss the judicial center project.
The Council will consider a resolution on the judicial center at its Feb. 14 meeting, but the vote could potentially occur at a Feb. 17 joint meeting with the Council and Commissioners, according to Council Vice President Denise Konkle.
Scott Stewart, a member of the New Albany-Floyd County Building Authority, said it is important for the Council to come to a conclusion on the building project, and he questioned “how many times are you going to kick the can down the road.”
He said the design team needs to come up with a “final design [and] a final preparation of what that agreement looks like, including a guaranteed maximum price.”
“We can’t ask them to make all these plans when the County Council hasn’t committed a dime,” Stewart said.
The refurbishment of the City-County Building is projected to cost roughly $30 million, but the exact price has not been determined.
Paul Okeson, president of Garmong Construction Services, is a member of the development team planning the judicial center project.
He said the team is “at a point where we need approval to finish this out and move forward.”
“We’re really at a jumping-off point, and we need approval to proceed,” Okeson said. “Without that, I fear that the cost of this is going to continue to increase, and it’s going to be a need that you’ll face.”
Floyd County Councilman Dale Bagshaw said the renovation of the City-County Building is a necessity, and he expressed support for the judicial center project.
“There comes a time when you say that in order for us to price this, you’ve got to come up with some decision,” he said.
Eric Weflen, division director of facility design at RQAW, is part of the design team for the building project. He said the team has explored options for addressing the City-County Building’s aging mechanical, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, as well as offering ADA accessibility. The building is more than 60 years old.
Weflen said one of the concerns is the presence of materials containing asbestos, which would become a risk once renovations are underway.
The plan for the judicial center project involves a public-private partnership, including build–operate–transfer (BOT) agreements.
Friday’s meeting included questions about how Floyd County will adapt amid renovations to the City-County Building, including where to move administrative, taxing and judicial functions of the county government. The renovation is projected to take 16 to 18 months.
These plans have not been determined, but the county is looking into options such as temporarily moving judicial functions into the Pineview Government Center and moving administrative and taxing functions into the M. Lucille Reisz Building.
According to Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer, he is in talks with New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan regarding the potential of voluntarily annexing the Pineview property into the city. According to state law, constitutional offices must remain in the county seat.
Konkle said she wants to sign a resolution in favor of the project in February, but she wants to know that the Pineview building will be annexed. She also wants more opportunities to communicate with the public, and she pushed for the scheduling of the Feb. 9 public meeting before the council makes its decision.
Floyd County Councilman Brad Striegel said he feels the “only missing piece” is what will happen to the administrative officials that will be affected if the project proceeds. He said he needs to know where they will be housed to support the judicial center project.
He said he would be in favor of developing administrative offices at Grant Line Road, but he would like to see a smaller-scale project. Preliminary estimates on the North Annex project are $25-$30 million.
“So how about we look at scaling that back...and maybe see what we can do to solve our issue long-term with administrative and taxing services,” Striegel said.
Kamer said if the county does not build an administrative building on Grant Line Road, officials will need to explore options such as leasing.
Stewart urged county officials to “accelerate” discussions on the Grant Line Road options or alternatives.
Kamer said doing nothing about the City-County Building is not a choice for Floyd County.
“I get calls all the time, people say, don’t do anything,” he said. “That’s not a choice. What we’ll end up doing is coming to the council and saying, oh, we need to come up with $1 million, the HVAC system just went out, the boilers just went out, we have a hole in the wall and now [there’s] asbestos.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.