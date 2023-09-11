FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council is planning to revisit the judicial Local Income Tax (LIT) that was approved this summer.
On Tuesday, the council will consider repealing the tax ordinance that was passed in July and introducing a new ordinance for the judicial LIT. The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. in the Pine View Government Center.
The council passed the new tax at its July 26 meeting to cover a projected $1.8 million budget shortfall. The council initially considered a .07% tax but amended it to a lower rate of .04%.
At Tuesday's meeting, the Floyd County Council will again consider adopting a .07% rate.
The council's revisiting of the ordinance relates to a lawsuit filed by Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Archibald-Peters against the Floyd County Council. The litigation cites several issues with the way the council proceeded with the passage of the ordinance.
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said although the new LIT ordinance will be introduced at Tuesday's meeting, she expects the council to vote on the new measure Oct. 10.
"[The ordinance] has to be presented twice but voted on once," Konkle said.
In the pending lawsuit, Archibald-Peters alleges that the council did not have the authority or jurisdiction to pass the ordinance without the unanimous consent of the members on the same day it was introduced at the July meeting.
Instead of going to a second reading on a different day, a council member moved to suspend the rules for unanimous consent and vote on the second reading at the same meeting.
Archibald-Peters also alleges that the council failed to properly notify all of the taxing units in Floyd County at least 10 days before the public hearing.
Konkle described the proposed rescinding and replacement of the ordinance as a "procedural" measure in response to the lawsuit.
"So we're going to rescind the previous one and go ahead and start again just to take care of this situation," she said. "Actually, the [Indiana Department of Local Government Finance] already approved the .04% increase, so we're doing this just to take care of the issue that Heather brought up."
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger expressed concerns about the way the vote was initially passed. He voted against the ordinance in July.
"We found out after the fact that there was correspondence between the president Denise Konkle, the vice president Brad Striegel, our attorney and the Reedy [Financial] Group concerning details leading up to that proposal for a new tax," he said. "We got the correspondence afterward but were never informed and were kind of blindsided at the meeting about their proposal trying to push that thing through."
He said council leadership "were committed to getting that tax pushed through at that time," and he is concerned that they have not been transparent with other council members.
"So they tried to push something through, and I even got an email correspondence stating that in order for them to pass that ordinance on that specific night, it had to be a unanimous vote, and that's not what happened," Freiberger said. "They got four votes in favor, three votes against, yet they still decided this was legal, somehow, some way."
The state legislature approved a law this year that allows for counties to approve judicial LITs to support judicial county expenses. Freiberger noted that the DLGF has extended the deadline to pass the judicial LIT to late October.
If the council passes the new ordinance, the judicial LIT will go into effect in January of 2024.
Freiberger is not in favor of the judicial LIT tax at either .04% or .07%, saying the rate is "in excess" of what is needed. He wants to look into making budget cuts to address the shortfall.
"We're going to have our budget hearings tomorrow before we even have the council meeting," he said. "We're kind of finding a lot of the fat that's built in there but yet no one wants to go against certain officeholders and make some of these cuts that can be done that's really not going to hurt the services for the county in any way."
He said he is "baffled by why they want to go back and now try to increase this to .07%."
Konkle feels the tax is necessary to address the council's budget issues.
"Everything is increasing in price, just like in our daily lives, and the government has the same issues with inflation," she said. "This is just to help us be able to pay our bills."
