FLOYD COUNTY — Tom Pickett, a four-term Floyd County councilman who was respected on both sides of the aisle as a man with great character and charisma, died Saturday following an extended illness. He was 68.
Pickett was a Democrat representing District 1 on the council. As the illness he was battling worsened in recent months, Pickett stayed active on the council. Even while hospitalized for treatment, Pickett participated in council meetings virtually.
Some of those who spoke with him just days before his death said Pickett remained the same positive person until the end, personifying optimism and hope.
“He was always a pleasure to work with. He had a contagious smile and always had a joke ready,” said Brad Striegel, a Democrat and president of the county council.
“He always had a way of lifting your spirits.”
An elected official was one of his jobs, but Pickett was known throughout Floyd County in many different ways. He was an avid walker who could regularly be seen pacing around New Albany no matter the weather. Pickett shed dozens of pounds during his late 50s after dedicating himself to a daily walking routine.
Pickett was a well-known auto mechanic. He served as an auto technician instructor at Prosser Career Education Center from 2003 to 2009.
Those who served with him in elected office said Pickett put politics aside and voted for what he believed was best for Floyd County.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger served multiple terms on the council with Pickett. The fact that Schellenberger was a Republican and Pickett a Democrat didn't keep the two from agreeing on many topics.
“Tom and I, we always respected one another even though we were in different parties,” Schellenberger said. “He was a great guy to work with. He was very dedicated, a good leader and high-character. It's going to be a huge loss for Floyd County, and the council as well.”
They were the only two to initially agree on including Floyd County in a regional development authority when the idea was pitched in 2015. Pickett and Schellenberger weren't able to convince enough of their fellow elected officials that it was the right move at the time, and many believe the decision potentially cost Southern Indiana millions of dollars.
“It was a tough vote for us, but we thought we were doing the right thing,” Schellenberger said.
County Councilman Danny Short, a Republican, also praised Pickett for his ability to work in a bipartisan way for the greater good.
“He was just a true servant of the county,” Short said of Pickett. “He had a huge heart, he cared about what was going on, he was willing to work to get things done and he always had a good attitude.”
Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey said he spoke with Pickett last week. He was energetic and optimistic about the future, Dickey recalled.
“He was always just a good guy, always someone who I think had the community's interest at heart,” Dickey said.
“He worked very hard at being a councilman and trying to keep in mind what the public expected from county government and how he could be a good steward to provide that.”
Pickett wasn't beholden to ideology as much as he was a sense of obligation to the entire community, Dickey continued.
“He believed in the adage that once you get elected to a position, your obligation is to represent all of the people, not just those who voted for you,” Dickey said. “In general, he wanted to make sure there was a pretty balanced approach to government. You make sure you have enough to do the things you need to do, but don't overtax people with the burden of it.”
Pickett is survived by several family members, including his wife, Rosaland. His visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Market Street chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home in New Albany. His funeral is slated for 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The Floyd County Democratic Party will conduct a caucus in the future to fill the unexpired term on the council.
Editor's note: Turn to page A4 to read the complete obituary for Tom Pickett.
