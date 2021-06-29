NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced the recipients of its 2021 academic scholarships.
Annalise Bassett (Lanesville), Jade Coxon (Floyd Knobs), and Keeton Gibson (New Albany) will each receive a $1,000 award from the party to continue their post-secondary education.
“We see this scholarship as an extension of our commitment to education and an opportunity to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors,” said Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “The selection was quite difficult with applicant displaying tremendous academic, community, and personal achievements.”
Under the scholarship program applicants must currently reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade or vocational school. Applicants also complete a scholarship application, provide two letters of recommendation, and complete a two-page essay on a topic selected by the Party’s Scholarship Committee.
The three scholarship recipients will each be pursuing undergraduate degrees this fall. Annalise Bassett will be attending Hanover College, Jade Coxon will be attending Purdue University, and Keeton Gibson will be attending Indiana University.
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipients will be formally recognized as part of the Party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Schad and Schad Law Office, 223 E. Market Street, in New Albany.
“We had tremendous interest in our scholarship program,” said Scholarship Committee Chair LaMicra Martin. “College affordability continues to be a barrier for many students looking to advance their education and, as a party, we want to grow the opportunities available for our county’s students.”
