NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Democratic Party Vice Chair Erica Lawrence announced that the party will hold a vacancy caucus to fill the District 2 New Albany City Council seat following the passing of Councilman Robert Caesar. Caesar had served in the position since 2008.
District 2 comprises five precincts and, under Indiana law, those precinct committee persons will caucus to select a new city council member for the remainder of the term expiring December 31, 2023. The caucus will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Democratic Headquarters, 312 Bank St., in New Albany.
“Our party takes the responsibility to select an individual to lead and serve our community seriously,” Lawrence said. “Our committee members are ready to ensure that the individual selected will be well qualified and a positive asset to our city's leadership team.”
Interested candidates must file a declaration of candidacy (State Form CEB-5) with the party vice chair by 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9. Applicants must be a resident of District 2 and be at least 18 years old. The party has made the filing form for the office available through its website at www.floyddems.org. Forms may be mailed to:
Attn: Erica Lawrence
Floyd Co. Democratic Party
P.O. Box 2104
New Albany, Indiana 47150
Forms may also be delivered in person during normal business hours (Fridays 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.) to Floyd County Democratic Party Headquarters, 312 Bank St., New Albany, Indiana. Individuals may also schedule an appointment to deliver the filing form by contacting Lawrence at 502-807-0427.
“This is an important decision, and we want to ensure that the public has a high level of trust in our process and deliberation,” Lawrence said. “We encourage individuals to reach out to us to provide their input as we move forward with selecting a replacement.”
