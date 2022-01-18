FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Democratic Women’s Caucus will be hosting its January 2022 Annual Meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday.
To start off the new year, Janey Willman, who has served as the caucus chair since 2013, will be holding a vote to elect new leadership. Speakers will include Willman, membership committee head Connie Sipes, and the candidates running for board leadership roles.
“During my time leading the Floyd County Democratic Women’s Caucus, our organization has remained firmly dedicated to our goals: Increasing the number of Democratic women engaged in the political process and running for office, advocating for the issues that are important to women, and supporting the Floyd County Democratic Party,” Willman said.
“I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to handing over the reins to new leadership. I have every confidence they will continue to drive our organization forward, supporting Floyd County democratic women – and the community at large.”
Other speakers will include Floyd County Democratic Party Vice Chair and Whitney Young Elementary School Principal, Erica Lawrence, and the Director of Community Engagement for the New Albany Housing Authority, Courtney Lewis. The meeting is open to all members and anyone wanting to learn more about the organization and what we have planned for the upcoming year.
Floyd County Democratic Women’s Caucus Annual Meeting
When: Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m.
Where: Virtually via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2487733493

