FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Democratic party has announced details of a caucus to fill the District 1 Floyd County Council seat following the recent passing of Tom Pickett, who had served since 2007.
Interested candidates must file a declaration of candidacy (State Form CEB-5) with the Party Chair by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4th, according to a news release. For consideration, candidates must be a residents of District 1 and at least 18 years old.
A caucus to vote on the new council member will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. at the 40/8 Voiture #1250 Veterans Club, 221 Albany Street in New Albany. The 14 committee persons in District 1 will take the vote for the seat, which is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022.
How to declare candidacy:
The Floyd County Democratic Party has made the filing form and a position description for the office available through its website at www.floyddems.org. Forms may be mailed to:
Attn: Adam Dickey
Floyd Co. Democratic Party
P.O. Box 2104
New Albany, Indiana 47150
Forms may also be delivered in person during normal business hours (Fridays 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. or Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.) to Floyd County Democratic Party Headquarters, 312 Bank Street, New Albany. Individuals may also schedule an appointment to deliver the filing form by contacting Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey at 812-786-5895.
“It is a tremendous responsibility to select an individuals to lead and serve our community,” Dickey said in the release. “Our committee members are ready to ensure that the individual selected will be both well qualified for the position and also reflect the dedication and commitment Tom Pickett put forward for the citizens of our community.
“This is an important decision, and we want to ensure that the public has a high level of trust in our process and deliberation. I encourage interested parties to reach out to us to provide their input as we move forward with selecting a replacement.”
