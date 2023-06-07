FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Election Board is fining Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle for a late campaign finance form.
The board is fining Konkle for $75 a month for four months due to issues with the filing of a required CFA-4 form. The election board announced its unanimous decision at a Tuesday meeting, and after a recess, the board reconvened Wednesday to formally sign the paperwork on its findings.
The board noted that Konkle filed the campaign finance form four months late. It was submitted on Jan. 5 instead of the Oct. 21 deadline.
Konkle, a Republican was re-elected to the Floyd County Council in November 2022 in an uncontested race. In April, Floyd County resident Charlie Moon filed a complaint to the election board for matters related to her campaign finance forms and residency status.
The violation for the late filing of the form is subject to a penalty of $50 a day with a maximum of $1,000, but the election board opted to reduce the penalty for Konkle. The board's findings cited the council member's immediate actions to file the forms upon being made aware of the issue, as well as the lack of expenditures reported for the fall CFA-4 form.
Although Konkle's residency status was one of the complaints outlined in Moon's petition, the election board did not take up the residency issue in its findings.
As she pursued the purchase of a new home in Floyd County, Konkle lived in Harrison County from October 2022 to April of this year.
Konkle said her temporary residency in Harrison County related to her separation from her ex-husband, and in late April, she moved into her new house in Georgetown.
In addition to the complaint to the election board, Moon filed a civil lawsuit against Konkle related to the residency concerns. Clark Superior Court No. 6 Judge Kyle Williams will serve as a special judge in the case.
The pending litigation calls for Konkle's seat to be vacated due to her recent residency in Harrison County. The petition states that “by her free and voluntary actions, Konkle has previously forfeited her right to serve as an elected member of the County Council of Floyd County, Indiana.”
Konkle filed a motion to dismiss the case. A hearing on the motion to dismiss has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 5 in Floyd Circuit Court.
Moon is married to Connie Moon, a Republican serving on the Floyd County Council. He also ran for the District 1 seat on Floyd County Council in 2022 on the Republican ticket but lost to Democratic incumbent Tony Toran.
Moon said he is happy with the election board's decision to fine Konkle for the campaign finance form issues.
He also referenced the Indiana 9th District GOP's February decision to censure Konkle. The censure was related to her voting in favor of Brad Striegel, a Democrat, for leadership on the council.
"Now you have two different boards that are saying, hey, 'you've done wrong,'" he said.
Konkle said she feels that the complaints involved "a lot of county money and time spent on something that ended up being pretty minimal."
"This manipulating and bullying to push people out of a position just needs to stop, and people in the county need to understand what's going on and need to stand up and stop this. They really do."
She alleges that she was given misinformation about the CFA-4 form due in October of last year, saying that the Floyd County Clerk's office informed her she did not have to file the form if she did not spend any money in the election.
"The form is all zeroes — I didn't spend any money," Konkle said. "So I made a mistake. I'm glad to pay for the mistake that I made."
Moon's attorney, Michael Gillenwater, withdrew part of the complaint to the election board alleging a "failure to be truthful" on Konkle's campaign finance forms.
According to the election board's findings, the petitioner withdrew that particular complaint because "that matter is central to the questions that are before a judge" in the civil case.
The complaint alleged that Konkle should forfeit her office due to residency concerns, but the election board's finding states that it "will not interfere in those proceedings and defers to the proper court jurisdiction for any possible remedy related to this issue as it relates to forfeiture of office."
One of Moon's complaints to the election board cited communication Konkle received in September 2022 from Floyd County Council Attorney Steve Langdon. The communication related to her temporary residency in Floyd County.
His complaint alleged a "misuse of county resources or failure to report in-kind contribution appropriately" related to this matter.
According to the election board's findings, the board "doesn't have the authority to determine or make any findings regarding misuse of county resources regarding advice provided to members by the attorney of that body."
The election board also found that there was no evidence that such a conversation would need to be reported.
Langdon sent Konkle a Sept. 30 email informing her of state statute, which Konkle previously shared with the News and Tribune. He stated that the Indiana code indicates she likely would not lose her residency in Floyd County as long as the move was temporary and she was pursuing the purchase of the home in her district.
Floyd County Councilwoman Connie Moon wrote in a Tuesday email to council members and Langdon that she is seeking a "leadership change" and a "possible change in Council Attorney" as new business items on the upcoming council agenda.
She cited the election board's decision as a reason for seeking these actions. Konkle said she does not feel the election board's decision justifies a vote to change leadership on the council.
The next Floyd County Council meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday.
In a reply to Connie Moon's email, Langdon replied on Wednesday that his "contractual obligation requires me to research the legal issue" when asked a legal question about council matters, including criteria for sitting on the council.
"According to my contract, if that research takes less than two and one half (2.5) hours, there is no additional charge to the County. That does not mean that my research was pro bono or that it was a gift to the Councilperson," he wrote. "Instead, I have completed my legal research without additional charge as required by my contract."
Konkle testified that Langdon provided his thoughts and research on the residency as a friend, but it was not legal representation that needed to be reported on forms. Moon feels that Konkle's characterization under oath was inaccurate.
"It was done because he believed it was a council issue, and for her to blatantly lie...saying it was friendly, informal advice — well it's coming to light that it's not," Moon said. "At what point in time does she take responsibility of her own actions?"
Shane Gibson, a member of the Floyd County Election Board, said the board received the recent statement by Langdon, but it was not considered in the findings.
