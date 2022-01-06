FLOYD COUNTY — With the majority of the radios being used by Floyd County first responders not having been replaced since 2006, Emergency Management will soon receive 427 of the newest Motorola radios on the market.
Floyd County Emergency Management Director Kent Barrow said that the 16- year-old radios were just coming to the end of their life. New parts can’t be purchased for them so they can’t be fixed.
Over the years, Barrow said that some departments had taken it upon themselves to buy one or two new radios here and there but couldn’t afford to replace all of them.
“They’re gonna have to be replaced at some point, so my feeling was fire departments and these small departments cannot absorb the cost of replacing $300,000 worth of radios,” Barrow said, “Having county help, putting in that up-front money and pay for it, it just brings us all together.”
In total the 427 radios will cost over $2.5 million, which will be funded through several methods, including from the American Rescue Plan, the 911 tax fund and by fire and police departments receiving the radios.
The participating fire and police departments will each pay 5% of the cost of the radios for their location.
“[They] will put in a small amount to kind of help pay for some of it and just chipping in to help cover costs. Everybody will have some skin in the game and be able to be proud of the system that we have here,” Floyd County Commissioner President Shawn Carruthers said.
Barrow said that this 5% could go toward helping with the fees for getting the radios installed in police vehicles and fire trucks.
With the addition of some new features, the main function of the radio, the ability to communicate with first responders across the state, will not change much from the older models.
Floyd County is part of the state’s radio system, which allows for this statewide communication, and ensuring the county’s radios are kept up to date means they can continue to operate on this system.
“That’s the whole purpose of the 700-800 megahertz radios working on the state’s system, is you have interoperable communications so that in event of a large-scale disaster or police chase or things like that,” Barrow said.
Carruthers talked about the importance of ensuring safety in the community.
“We want to make sure that we have the best communication in place in case we need it in times of a natural disaster or anything of that nature,” Carruthers said.
Barrow said that Floyd County Emergency Management has worked closely with the Indiana Public Safety Commission (IPSC) as the county has added two new radio tower sites linked with the state’s system in the past.
The addition of the sites are beneficial both to the county, but also to the state because Barrow explained the state police, state highway and state officials now have increased coverage.
Barrow and IPSC have also come to an agreement to have the Floyd County Highway Department added to the system.
“So during bad weather or whatever if there are trees down our fire department can talk directly to the road department,” Barrow explained.
Barrow said he does not know of any other counties in the state that have their road department on the state’s system.
“When they built the system out in the early 2000s, that’s what they were building it out for was first responders,” Barrow said, “The state doesn’t see county road departments as responders.”
The county has purchased the radios but they will not arrive for another couple of weeks, Barrow said.