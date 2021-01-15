FLOYD COUNTY — Without funding designated for improvements and long-term capital projects, appropriations are required when the Floyd County Parks Department seeks to upgrade facilities or replace equipment.
On Jan. 26, the parks board will meet in a joint session with the Floyd County Council and the Floyd County Commissioners to discuss potential funding options to ensure long-term needs can be addressed adequately.
One possibility that’s been proposed is implementing a cumulative capital tax fund. Roger Jeffers, superintendent of the parks department, said the idea is in its infancy stages and no exact numbers have been proposed. But he added that at the highest amount, such a tax would equate to a payment of between $30 and $50 annually on property valued at $100,000.
But the funding would have a major impact on the parks department’s ability to account for long-term projects such as adding new facilities, replacing equipment and upgrading infrastructure.
“We’ve talked about it over the years and obviously, nobody wants a tax and we understand that,” Jeffers said.
“It just gives us an opportunity to plan. You can’t plan if you don’t have money.”
Compared to other park systems in Southern Indiana, Floyd County’s funding is well below its counterparts.
Floyd County’s operating budget for 2021 is about $585,000, and the parks department also has a non-reverting budget of $201,000 funded through usage fees.
They aren’t apples to apples, as Clarksville has a golf course and a swimming pool and Jeffersonville a river stage and aquatic center, but the budgets for those Southern Indiana communities are more than triple the amount designated for Floyd County.
Clarksville, with 457 acres of park space, has a budget of about $3.2 million. Jeffersonville, with 324 acres, has a budget of about $3.4 million.
Floyd County has 392 acres, eight parks, the Southern Indiana Sports Center and Pine View Gym.
“We really need to focus on the quality of life in Floyd County and I would like to see some type of permanent funding source so that we can upgrade and maintain our parks system and make it one of the state-of-the-art parks systems around this area,” said Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners.
If the county elects to establish a cumulative capital tax for parks, the commissioners would have to approve the fund and the council would set the rate.
The value of parks has been emphasized during the pandemic, as people have been able to use the facilities for exercise and enjoyment in a safe way, Carruthers continued.
“COVID has taught us that our parks and walking and getting out and getting fresh air is good for our mental health, our physical health and our well-being,” Carruthers said.
He added he would like to see “all options on the table” in discussing funding, but said there should be a reliable, permanent source.
The county does have hospital sale proceeds at its disposal and recently agreed to pay off a jail renovation with some of the money.
Commissioner John Schellenberger said Floyd County has a great parks department and superb facilities, but added funding for long-term needs is an issue.
“When you look at how many acres we have compared to New Albany, Jeffersonville and Clarksville, what we do with the amount of taxpayer money we have is phenomenal,” he said.
Jeffers “does a really good job stretching the money, but again, I think we need a steady stream of funding so we can plan for the future.”
The funding wouldn’t just be for new parks or adding playground and recreational equipment. Officials said there are needs for new bathrooms and other basic parks features and there’s not a reliable source of funding for those projects.
Funding reserved for capital projects could also allow the parks department to bond large-scale improvements, Jeffers said.
“It really comes down to how nice you want your parks to be,” Jeffers said. “From our masterplan and what we’re seeing, people are using the parks and enjoying them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.