NEW ALBANY — Due to several high claims filed this year, Floyd County government employees will see an increase in their health insurance next year.
How much of an increase will be up to them.
Individual employee health plans are $22.50 a month. If the employee does not reach silver status through the Humana Go365 wellness and rewards program in five months, that plan will go up $30 a month.
There will also be a high deductible plan offered this year which is free to employees. However, those who do not reach silver status will be charged $30 a month for that insurance.
The Go365 program has different stages, and includes employees having a biometric screening completed, which includes everything from blood pressure to having blood sugar count tested. Other preventable screenings which count toward a silver status include vision, dental and those that are performed during yearly checkups.
The county has had more than 90 percent participation in the program. But those who do not participate will no longer receive the same insurance price break as those who do participate.
Floyd County was facing a 24 percent increase in health insurance with its current plan. Due to heavy participation in the Go365 program, a 10 percent reduction was given to the county. Through negotiations, the county is now staring at a 9 percent increase.
“We have worked hard to keep the rates as low as possible,” Commissioners’ President Billy Stewart said. “But if you don’t participate in the Go365 program you will no longer get the savings.”
While the cost increase is minimal for 2020, human resource director Arnie Schnobrich said the county will likely have to look at another health insurance option in 2021 and beyond.
“It’s a good plan the county has,” he said. “But we have a lot of sick employees and families and those claims likely won’t go down next year. That is why we can’t continue this plan after 2020. That is why we will have to start looking at another option.”
HOSPITAL FUNDS
Floyd County is expected to receive around $25 million in January as a final installment from Baptist Health for the sale of the hospital. How part of that money will be used is still up to debate and will have to be agreed upon by both the commissioners and Floyd County Council.
Stewart said he would like to use some of those funds to pave roads that seem to get ignored each year, mainly in subdivisions. The two bodies will continue discussing a plan moving forward.
OTHER NEWS
• The commissioners agreed to pay $7,500 for an affordable housing study.
• There will be a special meeting Friday to approve the emergency repair to the culvert along Bear Creek Road.
• MAC Construction was awarded the bid to pave the bridge on Spring Street Hill.
