FLOYD COUNTY — As the Floyd County Fair nears opening, improvements and making the event free have been made for people to better enjoy the event.
The fair will be June 7-10 and will have free rides, parking and entertainment. Food and drinks will be the only items at the fair that will cost money.
To make the fair free, the Floyd County council appropriated $20,000 from casino funds to give to the fair.
“A goal of mine for many years has always been to have a fair for free for the community,” said Chris Redden, 4-H’s corporation board president. “Where you can come down as a family and enjoy a night out and it doesn’t cost you anything.”
Repairs for drainage issues with one of the buildings are being made as well as putting new rock down for the gravel roads to fill in potholes happened this week.
This past year, an improvement for Newlin Hall has been made in the form of installing a divider wall to the building.
“We put a divider wall up in there because we found a company called Market Wagon,” Redden said.
The company takes goods from local farmers and people can order from them to get things such as fresh strawberries, lettuce, milk and more.
Floyd County 4-H has a lease with Market Wagon for them to use Newlin Hall for their business. The other half of the building will still be available for event rentals.
“We want to make people aware that the 4-H is not just something that you come to once a year,” said Tony Toran, Floyd County council member. “The 4-H is an organization that’s striving to teach young people leadership, citizenship and life skills all year long.”
“The 4-H committee and board worked very hard and continues to do so just to put this event on every year,” Toran said. “I think it’s a major accomplishment this year by allowing it to be free to the public… it’s just a good opportunity for the Floyd County residents.”
