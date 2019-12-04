FLOYD COUNTY — Farmers are unhappy with fees being assessed by the county government, and they are now taking the fight to the Floyd County Stormwater Management Board.
An effort organized by the Floyd County Farm Bureau is asking local farmers to show up at Thursday's meeting, noting that they need "grassroot support" to bolster their pitch.
There, the bureau will push members of the board to change how they determine stormwater management fees.
Under the current structure, owners of normal residential properties in unincorporated parts of the county are charged a flat annual fee of $39. If a property is deemed agricultural land, however, the fee is based on the amount of impervious surfaces that do not allow stormwater to drain, such as driveways and roofs, present on the land.
"It's based on the amount of hard surface on the land," Floyd County Stormwater Director Chris Moore said. "It's not just agricultural land. It's on commercial and industrial as well."
Every 3,700 square feet of impervious surface on a piece of property is counted as one equivalent residential unit (ERU). Each ERU costs $39, with additional charges tacked on accordingly.
Dale Mann, a cattle farmer in Floyd County, doesn't believe this is a fair system for farmers. One example, he said, is his mother's house, which sits on just over four acres. It has been assessed as having 7,000 square feet of impervious surface, rounding out to about $54 for her sewer management fee. If her house were to be in a residential setting, she would pay $15 less.
When such fees began being assessed based on the amount of hard surfaces, some farmers were being charged as much as several hundreds of dollars, according to Mann. Moore noted that farmers are able to apply for credits that would reduce their fee for a variety of actions — like fencing livestock out of streams, participating in watershed improvement and septic tank — but Mann said that the reduction provided by the credits isn't enough.
Instead, he and the Floyd County Farm Bureau hope to pay the same flat rate as residential properties. Among their issues with the way fees are determined is that the extra money does not circle back around into improving agricultural land. What is collected by the stormwater goes back into the system by improving drainage systems throughout the county with culvert and catch basin enhancements.
A total of $756,000 in stormwater fees was collected last year, with $517,000 of that coming from the 13,000 resident property designations in the county. The 971 properties classified as agricultural resulted in $75,800 in fees. Mann argued that if they were to switch to the flat rate for agricultural land, the overall impact on the money collected would be miniscule.
From Mann's perspective, many farmers with large amounts of land often have their own basins on their property, along with receiving runoff from adjacent properties.
"The farmer has been taking his land and protecting their land all their lives," Mann said. "The farmers are a big benefit because they’re taking on the water, but they get penalized for it."
The stormwater meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Pine View Government Center on Corydon Pike, followed by a meeting of the Floyd County Commissioners.
