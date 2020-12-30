FLOYD COUNTY — The subcommittee that will be charged with examining the possibility of a unified Floyd County fire and EMS service has been formed.
Floyd County Commissioner Tim Kamer agreed to lead the subcommittee after the body decided Dec. 22 to wait until at least next year to vote on a county-wide service.
The earliest the district could start if it were to be approved next year is 2023. There were some concerns raised about the timing of the proposal, how much initial tax increase would be needed to foot a district and how EMS would fit into the equation during two public hearings held by the commissioners this month.
Kamer said this week that the subcommittee meetings will be public and that he will provide regular updates on his commissioners Facebook page. He anticipated the subcommittee will begin meeting in January. Commissioner John Schellenberger requested the subcommittee have its analysis completed by May 31, 2021 to keep from further delaying a decision on the district.
Kamer said he’s provided the subcommittee members with a previous study on EMS in Floyd County and is collecting data on 911 calls for review.
Subcommittee members and their positions are:
• Danny Short-Floyd County Council
• Brad Striegel-Floyd County Council
• Jeremy Klein-Greenville/Lafayette Fire Chief
• Matt Smith-Greenville Fire Board
• Mark Hugh-Lafayette Fire Board
• Mike Thompson-Franklin Township Trustee
• Frank Loop-Floyd County Sheriff
• Eric Furnish-New Albany Township Fire Board
• Tim Kamer-Floyd County Commissioners/subcommittee chair
• Bill Banta-Georgetown Fire Chief
• Michael Moody-Georgetown Fire Board
