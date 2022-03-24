FLOYD COUNTY — There are free seeds available for Floyd County residents who want to help local wildlife.
The Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District is giving away five-pound bags of wildlife seed food plot mix.
The mix consists of Milo, German Millet and Buckwheat. The goal is for residents to plant the seeds so that animals have food in the fall, winter and early spring months.
“Each of these bags is about five pounds and will cover about one-half to three-fourths of an acre,” said Director and Educator Angel Jackson. “It does make a nice food plot. These particular seeds will attract deer, quail, turkey and even some rabbits and song birds.”
Jackson said the seeds make for a good food plot for animals. The seeds also provide an alternative for cover crops because the crop enables animals to have food and provides cover in the winter.
“It’s a bonus all the way around for the animals and for keeping soil all in place,” she said.
Residents should plant the seeds in the spring so the plants grow in the summer and then produce seeds for regrowth later.
It is also possible to plant the seeds as late as the fall.
Residents can contact the district at 812-945-9936 to get the seed. There’s a limit of two bags per home.
