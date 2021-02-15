NEW ALBANY — Floyd County government offices are on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, Feb 16, according to a news release issued Monday night by the county's Emergency Management Agency, following a winter storm that left much of Southern Indiana blanketed in snow and ice.
WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team reported at approximately 11 p.m. that "snow had ended with areas north and west of Louisville seeing the greatest accumulation; 4-8 inches of sleet and snow fell across Southern Indiana." With snow-covered roads and temperatures in the teens early Tuesday morning, travel will be difficult, chief meteorologist Kevin Harned noted.
Wind chill values are expected to be near zero Tuesday morning with highs only in the teens for some, lower 20s in the city, WAVE reported. Low temperatures will fall into the single digits for most areas by Wednesday morning, with those in Southern Indiana getting close to zero.
Another winter storm is expected to move in late Wednesday evening, bringing another chance for heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
