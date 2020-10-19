FLOYD COUNTY — As COVID-19 cases spike locally and across the state, the Floyd County Health Department is extending the county's mandate requiring masks until the end of the year.
Floyd County's mask mandate will remain in effect until Dec. 31, but the order may be extended depending on conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The notice and details were announced in a news release Monday from the health department.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said the health department is seeing an increase in COVID-19 rates since the state went to Stage 5 of reopening. The county's extension comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the statewide mask mandate to Nov. 14.
Last week, the positivity rate reached more than 10%, and as of Monday, Harris reported a positivity rate of at least 9.97% with many pending COVID-19 tests.
"The intent of this order is to continue to provide a safe environment for all people in Floyd County, whether engaged in work, social or everyday activities, by extending the use of facial coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the news release said. "This will protect public health in Floyd County."
Individuals in Floyd County must wear a facial covering over the nose and mouth when at an indoor area open to the public (including public transportation), a private indoor or outdoor area where social distancing of six feet from people outside their household cannot be maintained, an outdoor public area where social distancing cannot be maintained or an enclosed public space or place of business.
Harris said that without a vaccine available, "there are really no other options" except to extend the mask mandate, and he wants to make sure people are prepared to "settle in for the long haul.
"The bottom line is, masks are one of the primary ways to decrease the numbers of [COVID-19 cases]," he said.
The department's news release also included information about how to properly wear facial coverings:
"A properly worn facial covering fully covers the individual's nose and mouth, fits snuggly against the sides of the face with no gaps, is secured to prevent slipping and allows for breathing with no restrictions," the information said. "All facial coverings that are not disposable should be washed each day before reuse."
The health department also advises that adults supervise the wearing of facial coverings by children ages 3-12 to prevent misuse.
Exceptions to Floyd County's mask mandate include:
• Any child of age 2 or less.
• Any person experiencing respiratory distress.
• Any person who is hearing impaired and needs to remove facial coverings in order to communicate.
• Any person who has been advised, in writing, by a primary care provider that wearing a facial covering is harmful to his or her health.
• Any person who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the facial covering without assistance.
• Any person who is directed to remove a facial covering by a law enforcement officer.
• Any employee engaged in work in which a facial covering would be deemed a hazard by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
• Any restaurant or bar customer while dining.
• Any individual not in an area open to the public and where a social distance of six feet can be maintained from non-household members (including a single person private office).
