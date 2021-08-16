FLOYD COUNTY — About 3% of the population matches the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot.
Beginning Monday, the Floyd County Health Department will be offering boosters to those who qualify.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said in a news release that patients should receive a third dose no earlier than 28 days from the completion of the second shot in their COVID-19 immunization series.
"The patient should, whenever possible, receive the same brand of vaccine, at the standard dose," Harris said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine isn't included in the booster regimen.
"People requesting booster injections that previously received the J&J immunization will need to be reviewed on a case-by-base basis," Harris said.
Based on the 3% CDC estimate, Harris said Floyd County will need about 2,300 additional vaccine doses. That's on top of those who may receive a shot for the first time, which Harris said is strongly encouraged especially due to the spread of the Delta variant.
According to the CDC, people who are eligible for a third dose are:
• People in active cancer treatment; those who have received organ transplants and are taking immunosuppressive therapy;
• People who have received CAR-T cell or blood stem cell transplants;
• People who suffer from moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as those with DiGeorge or Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes);
• People with advanced, untreated or unknown status HIV infection;
• People taking 20 milligrams or more of prednisone or similar corticosteroid every day, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, severely immunosuppressive cancer chemotherapeutic agents, TNF blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
"The CDC and the FDA have not issued guidelines for a general public booster program, and currently routine use of Booster doses in this population is not recommended," Harris said. "If this policy changes our local procedures will be modified as well."
The health department was expected to begin offering boosters to walk-in patients Monday.
