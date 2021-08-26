NEW ALBANY — Ron Craig was the first person to receive his COVID-19 vaccination at Indiana University Southeast when the Floyd County Health Department started its mass vaccination clinic on Jan. 11.
On Thursday, he returned to IUS to receive his booster shot.
“I’m 84 years old, and everything I’ve read and heard is that old-timers like me need the booster, so here I am,” Craig said. “I just think it’s everyone’s responsibility to prevent the disease from spreading any further, and that’s why I’m here.”
The Floyd County Health Department opened a drive-thru vaccination clinic Thursday at an IUS parking lot. The weekly clinic will occur Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The clinic is offering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is providing booster shots for immunocompromised people, as well as offering first and second doses of the vaccine.
Max Gainey, a registered nurse, was among the volunteers administering shots at Thursday’s clinic. He said there was a “rush” of people for about an hour when it opened at 9 a.m., and it was remaining steady around 11 a.m.
Charlotte Bass, administrator at the Floyd County Health Department, estimates that the clinic had seen about 30 to 40 vehicles in the drive-thru as of late morning.
“People are coming out. I think they’re watching the news, they see how serious it is,” she said. “You’re seeing some people who were on the fence who are coming in and getting vaccinated.”
Bass wants people to know “we’re here, we’ve got a spot for you and we’ve got a dose of vaccines, so come out and see us.”
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris previously told the News and Tribune that about 2,300 Floyd County residents are considered immunocompromised, and as of Wednesday, more than a couple hundred had received their booster shots.
In addition to the IUS drive-thru clinic, people can received their shot by walk-in or appointment at the health department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.