With federal approval of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, the Floyd County Health Department has slated some clinics specifically for the age group.
There are two clinics scheduled at the Silver Street Park gym, located at 2034 Silver St. in New Albany.
The first will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The second clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 15.
There are two clinics scheduled at the University Center at Indiana University Southeast.
The first will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 10. The second clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 13.
The Floyd County Health Department will be scheduling COVID vaccinations at its facility at 1917 Bono Road, New Albany, Indiana.
Please register at: ourshot.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.