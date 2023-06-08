NEW ALBANY — Wednesday morning at the Floyd County Public Library, the Floyd County Health Department held a drop-in meet and greet for the public. The meet and greet was free and open to everyone.
Jennifer Kramer, LPN, one of the organizers and the representative of the event, said the following about the Floyd County Health Department’s presence in the library, “We’re out here for community outreach. We’ve been here at the library for the past few months, and we plan to come back on a monthly basis.”
Since the department has started community outreach at the library, more people have come to ask them about their resources.
The first part of the community outreach event was an informal meet and greet for adults. In addition to learning more about the Floyd County Health Department, adults who visited the table had the option of getting their blood pressure tested. Kramer also offered a glucose level test and STI testing.
“We are helping the unhoused concerning the adult population. You can schedule appointments on our website, and we do accept walk-ins,” Kramer said regarding the importance of their outreach.
Kramer and some of her other coworkers provide services for the unhoused.
“I also go to The Outpost to provide harm reduction, Narcan, wound care, and immunizations here in New Albany," Kramer said.
For the second part of the meet and greet, Kramer talked to parents and children who attended the library’s Lunch & Fun Summer Meals Program for children up to the age of eighteen.
“I talk to parents about immunizations and blood testing for their children. It’s important that children receive their vaccinations before school starts again," Kramer said.
After enjoying a free lunch of a cheeseburger, potato salad, and apple slices at the library’s cafeteria, parents and children stopped by Kramer’s table to talk about the importance of vaccinations and pediatric health.
Kramer also provided some free handouts for both children and adults. Some of them included: small bottles of hand sanitizer, lip balm, rubber wrist bands, washcloths, small bars of soap, tooth brushes, toothpaste, and even Frisbees.
Maintaining one’s health is paramount, especially during this day and age in our ever-changing environment. It is also just as important for health care facilities to let the public know they are there for them and ready to assist them with their needs.
For those who are interested in learning more about the Floyd County Health Department and all the services they offer, please visit their website at: https://www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/floyd-county-government/floyd-county-indiana-health-department or send an email to: HEALTHFAQ@FLOYDCOUNTY.IN.GOV for frequently asked questions.
