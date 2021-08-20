NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Health Department issued a news release Friday afternoon 'strongly encouraging' residents to wear a mask indoors for the next month.
The release was issued by the department and Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris. It cites a "marked rise" in COVID-19 cases over the past six weeks.
"Currently, our local index is 13.95%, up from 8.29% just a month ago," Harris said in the news release.
"The incidence per 100,000 population has accelerated to 337, a level not seen since last winter."
Over 95% of new cases in Floyd County are tied to the more infectious Delta variant, according to the health department.
The recommendation doesn't apply to outdoor events or venues, and it's not a substitute for school mask requirements.
"The FCHD continues to advise all eligible residents to get a vaccination for COVID, not only to protect themselves and their families but to help flatten the sharper curve of community disease caused by the Delta variant," Harris said in the news release.
Just over 50% of Floyd County's population has been fully vaccinated, and 54.2% has received at least one dose. According to the health department, 13.7% of the county population is excluded due to being under the age of 12.
The health department began offering COVID-19 immunization booster shots Monday, and will increase its vaccination hours to meet the national booster program, which is expected to begin Sept. 20.
The announcement is in agreement with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and is not a mandate.
Harris had attempted to mandate mask-wearing for students in kindergarten through sixth grade earlier this month, but his order was halted by the Floyd County Commissioners. They cited Senate Enrolled Act 5, which limits the ability of a health officer to implement restrictions without approval from a local elected body.
Less than a week after the order was stopped, New Albany-Floyd County Schools began requiring masks after the county was upgraded to orange status in terms of community COVID-19 spread.
Harris said in the news release that the recommendation is "exempt from County Commissioner interference or voting under SEA 5 related statutes.
"However, if COVID disease continues to spread in our community despite mitigation measures our next step will be to request formal political approval of a county wide mask mandate to protect the health and safety of our residents," Harris said.
