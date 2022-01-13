FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Health Department [FCHD] announced Thursday the highest local index of positive cases for the entire COVID-19 Pandemic.
The spike in cases is mostly attributed to the new omicron variant.
The local Index, based on health department data as well as information obtained from urgent care and hospital sources in Floyd County, skyrocketed to 36.8% from 28.2% last week. The percentage was 16.7% two weeks ago. This spike matches a trend seen at both state and federal levels.
It is estimated by the Center for Disease Control [CDC] that the national positive index increased from 17.9% to 27.2% in the last seven days. Hospitalizations have also increased according to State and National reporting. Floyd County has been placed into the red category this week by the Indiana Department of Health, the highest designation of community wide disease. We continue in the HIGH category per CDC.
The prior record peak incidence was in late December 2020.
The FCHD is calling on all Floyd County citizens over 5 years old to become fully vaccinated. Currently, 55.9% of the county over age 5 is vaccinated. [Floyd county ranks 7th out of 92 counties in Indiana for fully vaccinated people per 100,000 population.] The current outbreak is especially prominent in the 20 to 40 age group which has an immunization rate under 20%. Vaccinations are available at the FCHD, pharmacies, and primary care offices. There are no shortages of vaccines.
FCHD is also very strongly encouraging the population to wear masks in public indoor areas for at least the next two weeks. Social distancing is also recommended, as is frequent hand washing and use of sanitizer.
An important component of COVID mitigation is staying home if you become ill. If your symptoms fit the case definition for COVID-19, please get tested to confirm the diagnosis. Rapid antigen tests are currently in short supply nationally and their use is restricted by the state to symptomatic patients over 50 and those tested whom are under 18. Should you test positive, please follow the current quarantine guidelines per www.CDC.gov.
For additional information contact the FCHD at 812-948-4726, or see the website floydcounty.in.gov and Facebook posts.
