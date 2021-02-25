FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Health Department is recommending a new local policy regarding the duration of student quarantines.
As COVID-19 cases decrease in the community, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris announced Thursday that the health department is advising a change in quarantine policy for a certain scenario.
The county is now in the yellow category on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map, which indicates moderate spread of the virus.
If a parent or other household member tested positive, current guidelines mean that students would be staying home for the length of the household member’s quarantine, along with another 10 days for the student, meaning they could be out for 20 days, according to Harris.
The new guidelines would mean that Floyd County students would be able to return to school after a 10-day interval if they remain asymptomatic for the entire 10-day period and can isolate from the individual who tested positive.
“What we’re looking at is a system where as long as parents can isolate in their home, then the child does not have to do an additional 10 days, and this can get children back to school,” Harris said.
The change is a recommendation, not a mandate, Harris said.
“The goal of this policy is to return children to school in an expedient manner to minimize harm to their educational attendance and process,” Harris said in Thursday news release.
He emphasizes that this change only applies to homes where the household member who tested positive for COVID-19 is effectively able to isolate from the child.
He said this scenario is the only circumstance using the health officer’s discretion to differ from previous guidance from the Indiana Department of Health and Indiana Department of Education.
Harris said this new recommendation was approved by Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.
The county’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at 6.83%, which is the lowest since the end of September, Harris said, and the hospital has its lowest number of COVID-19 patients since August. More than 20,000 high risk people have been vaccinated in Floyd County.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the county is still moving forward with the standard recommendations at this time.
“Transmission among family members has been a significant mode of transmission in our country, and effective in-home isolation of school-aged children is difficult,” he said. “However, their change definitely has merit, and we will continue to evaluate any policy that gets our kids safely back in school in a timely manner.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.