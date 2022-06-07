FLOYD COUNTY — A plan for countywide ambulance service from Baptist Health was endorsed on June 3 by Floyd County Health Official Dr. Tom Harris.
Harris sent a letter to local county officials encouraging them to vote in favor of the Baptist Health service.
“My profession and life experience have left me with more than enough context, experience, and background to render a very informed opinion on this issue,” he said in the letter.
Floyd County has been dependent on cheap EMS service, Harris said, but there are simply not enough ambulances available for the county’s residents.
He stated that now it is difficult for the county to answer basic questions like “How many ambulances are actually in use today?” and “Where exactly are those ambulances?”
With the Baptist Health-operated ambulance service, automatic vehicle location (AVL) would be installed on all of the ambulances so their exact location and speed will be known.
“The well-known standards of dispatch and response times are, to many observers, difficult to reliably pin down and reproduce,” Harris said.
Since 2017, the county has partnered with New Chapel EMS for ambulance services. The current service includes the operation of two and a half ambulances, two running for 24 hours and one running for 12 hours.
With the Baptist Health plan, the service would be owned by the county but run by the hospital. The plan would include four ambulances and is estimated to cost $923,794 annually.
Of those four ambulances, two would run for 24 hours, seven days a week, one would run 12 hours, seven days a week and one would run 12 hours, six days a week.
With an increase in ambulance services provided per hour, Harris said there will be an improvement to response times.
“Most of the constituents in Floyd County understand the benefits of the improved response times that would result from more ambulances and better distribution of EMS assets,” Harris said.
With delays in EMS transfers and returns to other facilities, Harris said there has been overcrowding in the emergency department, where he is a physician, and delays in care.
Harris also highlighted the Baptist Health plan for its intent to create an audit and review system and to maintain accountability to county government and elected officials.
“It involves the [county’s] largest employer, with its resources for not only finance but for administration and continuing education,” he said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger has previously said he is in favor of this Baptist Health plan. Schellenberger is a member of the EMS Advisory Board and has also expressed concern with the response times of New Chapel EMS.
Commissioner Tim Kamer said that while he is not a proponent of county-run EMS service, he is primarily focused on ensuring the county residents get the best value for the dollar invested.
“Instead of continuing the status quo that many informed medical providers and officials in Floyd County feel is inadequate, I would challenge you to take an evolutionary step forward and approve the new Hybrid system,” Harris said in the letter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.