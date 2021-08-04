FLOYD COUNTY — All Floyd County students in grades kindergarten through the sixth grade will be required to wear masks in schools beginning Friday.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris issued the executive order Wednesday afternoon, and it covers public, private, parochial and charter schools.
"Masks will also be required for all grades at indoor, high density events where social distancing may not be practical," Harris said in the executive order. "Masks are not required for outdoor sports or play. The duration of this order is 31 days, and may be broadened or extended based on community and school incidence as well as other factors."
Harris cites the spread of the Delta variant as a driving force for the new mandate.
"Five out of six new cases are Delta variant," he said. "The viral load of the Delta variant is 1,000 times that of the initial COVID-19 type. The Delta variant spread caused the Centers for Disease Control to cancel its original no mask policy for vaccinated students at school."
He added that the grade level was chosen based on vaccination eligibility.
"Since they are currently too young to vaccinate, an aggressive masking program is our current best option to keep students under 12 in the schoolhouse," Harris said in the order.
"Now is the time to get the COVID-19 immunization."
Clark County saw its highest number of new cases Wednesday since late January. Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel strongly encouraged the use of masks in schools, but said Wednesday afternoon there were no plans at the time to issue any mandates.
