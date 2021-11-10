FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council voted Tuesday night to give the county’s health officer, Dr. Tom Harris, a $5,000 bonus from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds and decided again to table the vote for the 2022 salary ordinance.
Harris was not included with the rest of the health department employees when bonuses were given from ARP funds in July. A $25,000 bonus was allocated to each of the 10 health department employees, which they will receive in stipends over the course of the following years.
The bonus was given to Harris to recognize his efforts during the pandemic with the Floyd County Health Department, Council President Brad Striegel said at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We wanted to compensate Dr. Harris for the work done through the pandemic of his leadership and hard work,” Striegel said.
In regards to a pay raise for Harris, Striegel said that a recommendation needed to be made by the health department’s board of directors, which the health officer works for directly.
Striegel said at the endorsement of the board of directors, Harris made a request to the salary appeals committee for a 45% pay increase for 2022, hoping to be brought up to the same pay level as the health officer position in Clark County.
According to Striegel, the health department compared its employees’ salaries to various counties in the state — three of similar size (Bartholomew, Kosciusko and Wayne) and one in close proximity (Clark). The assessment found that if the health officer salaries in those four counties were averaged out and compared to what Harris is currently being paid, he would need a 6-7% increase to meet the average.
The 45% raise was too far of a jump, Striegel said. A 6% raise for Harris will be recommended in the salary ordinance.
Tabled again at Tuesday’s meeting, the salary ordinance is not yet ready to be voted on by the council. The vote has to be made by the end of the year.
Council member Danny Short initiated the tabling of the ordinance because the union for the county’s highway department is still in the process of negotiating raises with the county, which would be included in the salary ordinance.
Three council members voted against tabling the ordinance with the goal of making a decision before the last meeting of the year.
“The sooner we get this to payroll, the better they’re going to be to be prepared for next year’s payroll,” said council member Denise Konkle, who voted no against holding the ordinance.
“We don’t want to get to December meeting and then not pass the salary ordinance,” she said, “We need to make sure that we have passed a salary ordinance by that time.”
