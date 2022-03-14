FLOYD COUNTY — Three Floyd County boys are state champions when it comes to shooting free throws.
Cooper Nash, Cohen Jackson and Samuel Nolan won the Indiana Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw program for their age divisions last month.
They advance to the regional contest in South Bend later this month.
President of the Southeast District of the Indiana State Elks Association, Phil Reich, said both girls and boys can participate in this contest that starts at the local level.
“We had maybe 50 people that compete and this was the 50th time they’ve had it,” he said. “The boys shoot basically 25 shots (to compete.)”
The initial contest was held at New Albany High School and then six students, three boys and three girls, advance to the next level.
Nash won the 12 and 13-year-old division in both New Albany and for Indiana. He goes to school at St. Mary’s of the Knobs.
Jackson attends Highland Hills Middle School and won the 10-to-11-year-old division at the local and state level.
The winner of the 8-to-9-year-old division, Nolan, attends Georgetown Elementary.
If the boys are successful in South Bend, where they’ll face off against regional challengers from Ohio and Michigan, they’ll go to the national competition in Chicago.
The New Albany Elks have been in the area for 128 years. The headquarters is located along Pearl Street.
“We support children and veterans and this is one of those things,” Reich said. “We also do this with soccer...I think the main thing is we want to involve the youth in activities related to the club.”
