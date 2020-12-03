NEW ALBANY — A $70 million investment by Floyd County is paying dividends.
After the sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital in 2016, the county committed about $40 million to the Floyd County Legacy Foundation and $70 million to the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. The investments were intended to protect the principal revenue while providing annual spend rates that could be used for community needs.
Bob Woosley was appointed to the Community Foundation board in 2018, and he informed the Floyd County Commissioners this week that the initial investment had grown to over $74 million at the end of October.
Woosley said Tuesday that the most recent review of the investment showed the total was actually over $78 million, though he cautioned that markets can fluctuate.
“It is in some relatively conservative investments, which is the way it should be set up. That’s smart,” Woosley said. “It’s protected those funds and it’s doing what it was meant to do.”
All the while, the investment is funding projects and initiatives.
“The goal was to have a 5% spend rate, or $3.5 million a year, that the county could rely on each year. The great news is, that’s been able to happen and the fund has actually grown.”
Shawn Carruthers, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said that spend rate is helping fund infrastructure improvements and other budgetary items.
"We're excited to see the proceeds from the sale of the hospital coming back to the county," he said. "That money that comes from it goes directly into the county budget so that our taxes don't have to go up and it goes to help pave our roads."
Some of the Community Foundation funding was used earlier this year as part of a $100,000 initial effort for disaster relief in the wake of the pandemic. That seed grew to over $1 million through additional donations, and about 35% of that money went directly to support nonprofits, Woosley said.
The Community Foundation has provided millions of dollars in grants and scholarships, and the organization also has some newer initiatives including Align Southern Indiana, which supports regional leadership and qualify of life and place projects.
United Community is another recent initiative by the organization. It seeks to provide a single point of entry system for those in need, Woosley said. If a person, for example, goes to a food bank, the idea is to be able to provide them with resources for housing and other needs.
Last month, the Legacy Foundation awarded its first round of grants, as $240,000 was given to local nonprofits and the Floyd County Parks Department.
The commissioners and the Floyd County Council also reached an agreement in November to use about $15 million of the hospital proceeds to pay-off a bond anticipation note for renovations to the Floyd County Jail.
Council President Brad Striegel said the county receives quarterly updates on the investments.
"We were aware of how well it's performing and we think they do a good job over there in investing the funds and we are very pleased with the performance of the funds going on four years now," he said Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.