FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County officials continue to contemplate the next steps for animal control and animal shelter services before the interlocal agreement with the City of New Albany expires at the end of this year.
Members of the Floyd County Commissioners and the Floyd County Council met on Friday to discuss various matters, including ongoing negotiations for animal control services. The New Albany City Council voted in June to dissolve the interlocal agreement for the shelter.
The funding for the joint operation of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter has been a longtime debate between the city and county, and with the end of the agreement, the municipalities are looking to go their own ways.
Al Knable, president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said the commissioners are negotiating with one potential contractor for animal control services, but he has not yet announced the name of the agency under consideration. Earlier this month, he confirmed that the New Albany animal shelter did not respond to the commissioners’ request for proposals for animal control services. The RFP responses were due Sept. 1.
Knable noted that the main priority is to establish a plan for animal control services.
“Our idea this year was to go for animal control, get a good working relationship with that and then we’ll see what 2025 brings with regards to a possibility of a county shelter,” Knable said. “But for right now, our main thrust on the contract is 24/7 animal control and then trying to find a shelter that we can work with independently.”
Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle said the council’s proposed 2024 budget includes about $75,000 for animal control services.
Knable said the budget for the county's animal control and shelter services should be lower than the county’s obligations in 2022 and 2023.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, the Floyd County Council voted against allocating funding to pay New Albany for the NAFC Animal Shelter this year, in 2023. Council members Jim Freiberger, Dale Bagshaw, Connie Moon and Danny Short voted not to provide funding, while Konkle, Brad Striegel and Tony Toran were in favor of providing funding.
In recent years, the New Albany City Council has established the animal shelter budget and sent invoices to the county for its share of the funding. The county council has provided funding at the end of the year for the NAFC Animal Shelter, but the payments have been lower than the amount the City of New Albany requested.
Instead, the council based the payments based on the shelter’s end-of-year expenditures.
These disputes led to the end of the interlocal agreement. Earlier this year, the city requested $900,000 in back pay and $400,000 for the 2023 budget.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Floyd County Council members referenced the longtime disputes over what the county owes to the city for the shelter and noted that the county was not included in past budget discussions.
“We had no input on the budget,” Freiberger said at Tuesday’s meeting. “So even if [the shelter] made these expenditures, we may not have agreed to these expenditures either, which is a big deal. So when we go back and start figuring out what we really owe, well, we never had any input on any of that.”
Toran said at Friday’s discussion that he feels the county owes the city some funding since the shelter has provided the services for the county throughout the year.
“Here we are in September… well past half a year on the way to a whole year,” he said. “ We have not provided funding. There are still employees that need to be paid, services [that] have been rendered. I think we owe them some.”
The New Albany City Council is already planning to fully fund the shelter through the end of the year and in the 2024 budget. The city council voted on the first and second readings earlier this month in favor of the proposed budget, which includes $744,458 for the animal shelter fund.
