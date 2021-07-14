FLOYD COUNTY — The 10 full-time employees of the Floyd County Health Department will each receive bonuses totaling $25,000 over the next three-and-a-half years.
The Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners have agreed to include the $250,000 in total pay as part of the American Relief Plan expenditures. The federal guidelines allow for premium pay for essential workers in the pandemic, and county officials said the health department employees deserve the bonuses.
“They have been on the frontlines of this whole pandemic from the beginning through testing and vaccine administration,” said Council President Brad Striegel.
“They've worked long hours, whether it's early in the morning, late at night or weekends, they've been instrumental in helping Floyd County get tested and later, administering vaccines.”
The ARP expenditures require the commissioners and council to approve. Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers said the premium pay will reward the health department employees for their hard work.
“They've lagged behind in salary increases and this is an opportunity coming out of 2020 and the pandemic and all the extra hours that were worked to give them a reward for their labor,” Carruthers said Wednesday.
The ARP funds must be spent by the end of 2024, and the premium pay approved for the health department employees will be spread out annually over the next three years.
The council will have to approve the appropriation annually, but the bonuses are solidified after being included in the county's ARP plan.
The premium pay doesn't apply to the Floyd County health officer, which is currently Dr. Tom Harris.
The county is also likely to include the purchase of new voting machines in its ARP plan. The county will receive $15.23 million over the next two years through the federal legislation.
The council discussed other potential premium pay appropriations for county employees during a Tuesday meeting. Councilman Adam Roberts said the county should consider providing bonuses to corrections officers.
No official action was taken, but Striegel said additional action could still be considered.
“I do think that there are other people who definitely are deserving of premium pay through the work they have performed through the pandemic,” he said. “We just need to get the commissioners input and they would have to adopt it into the plan.”
