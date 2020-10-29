NEW ALBANY — The four candidates vying for two contested Floyd County judge seats had the opportunity Wednesday to address voters during a forum hosted by the Floyd County Bar Association.
While not attended by the public, the forum was streamed via Facebook Live and is archived on the organization’s page. It was moderated by Floyd Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody and took place in his courtroom. Each candidate had five minutes to speak followed by questions from Cody.
Democratic candidate Matthew Lorch and Republican candidate Carrie Stiller each spoke to their qualifications for Superior Court No. 1 judge, a court that handles the bulk of major felonies. The seat will become open after the announcement earlier this year of the retirement of longtime judge Susan Orth.
Republican incumbent Jim Hancock and Democratic Candidate Chelsea Stanley each addressed who voters should select for the next judge of Floyd County Superior Court No. 2, a high-volume court that handles many of the county’s misdemeanor cases along with some felonies.
Floyd County Superior Court No. 3 Judge Maria Granger, who is running unopposed in her court, was not part of the forum.
Floyd County Superior Court No. 1
Lorch, who has had 16 years of experience across private practice in criminal and civil cases, as a public defender and as a local government attorney, said his breadth of experience is what’s needed in the seat he seeks.
“Floyd Superior 1 receives the majority of the major felony cases in Floyd County,” he said. “So we’re talking about our community’s most heinous crimes — murder, burglary, crimes against children and on down.
“These kinds of cases warrant a judge with criminal law experience to preside over them, [and] I’m the only candidate with serious criminal law experience. I’ve worked criminal cases for 16 years, including as a public defender, so my caseload has kept me in this court daily for years.”
Lorch also said a priority would be to address the backlog of cases unavoidably brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his life experience as a person born with hearing loss taught him to overcome obstacles and have empathy toward others, and that he holds deep roots and a strong sense of commitment to the community — all traits he said are needed in this role.
Stiller, who worked for a local law firm before starting her own practice 20 years ago, said she’s the right choice because of the variety of her experience over the past more than two decades.
“I’ve been helping families, individuals and businesses in our community for the last 20 years as an attorney, an advocate, a mediator, a guardian ad litem and a business owner,” she said, adding that “If I am elected, I will strive to serve this community as an impartial, independent judge who strictly applies the law in a fair and just manner.”
She said that the criminal and civil cases on this court’s docket are best presided over by a person with wide experience in working with different types of people.
“Criminal and civil cases are about people as much as they are about the law,” she said. “It is my work and training with all types of people and all types of problems over these two decades that prepares me to make the tough decisions that will be required and gives me the right temperament for the job.”
Among the questions Judge Cody asked each candidate following their speeches was how they would address the growing number of drug cases coming before Floyd County judges. Would they plan to look at whether any type of specialty drug court may be needed under the Superior Court No. 1 jurisdiction?
Both Stiller and Lorch responded that if elected, they would like to get in and get a feel for the court before deciding whether a specialty court could be beneficial.
“I would keep an open mind to anything that might make this community have better service,” Stiller said, adding that as a person who has not held this position before, she would initially keep things they way they have been under Judge Orth’s leadership. “I would certainly stay the course in the beginning of how she has run her court.”
Lorch said while he wouldn’t necessarily rule out the creation of a drug court, “I feel like in these times when we are facing a backlog of trials and other issues, that the first step is to get in there and keep those things moving and then take a look at that issue.”
He added that he feels the county probation department now “does an excellent job,” with intensive probation programs, which is “not all that dissimilar to what the drug court would do.”
Floyd County Superior Court No. 2
Incumbent Judge Hancock, who has practiced for more than 40 years, said his roles as judge, defense counsel and as attorney for various governmental boards has given him the insight to continue in the high-volume court.
During his career, he’s “tried a considerable number of criminal cases,” he said. “I tried a lot of jury trials over the years, even more bench trials.” When asked by Judge Cody, Hancock estimated he had seen roughly 20 to 25 civil jury trials to verdict over his 41 years and just under 100 criminal jury trials.
Stanley told voters that it’s her “educational background, work ethic and experience with a wide range of legal issues [that] makes me a good fit for Superior Court 2,” she said. “That court handles matters including small claims, evictions, collection matters, ordinance violations, misdemeanors and infractions. I am intimately familiar with each of these matters.”
When Judge Cody asked Stanley about whether she would support something like a drug court, she said she feels more is needed to help the defendants with addiction issues.
“I think there are many creative ways to handle these issues,” she said. “There are pilot programs throughout the state for mental health, drug courts and veterans court, like we have already.
“I think that to not consider an option for drug court would be a disservice to our community because when individuals are facing substance abuse issues, the legal issues they face are just by nature different.”
Since he’s already presided over the court to which he’s running for re-election, Judge Cody asked Hancock what kinds of programs might already be in place in that court to address addiction issues.
Hancock said that he now oversees a program that addresses drug and alcohol issues by seeking out programs tailored to needs of the defendants.
He said he and his team have evolved the program, as “we see more and more drugs and less alcohol-related offenses all the time,” he said, adding that he’s also in talks with the Indiana MADD organization to implement that as soon as a space is available.
