NEW ALBANY — A deal reached between Floyd County’s governing bodies will result in the paying off of jail renovation debt through hospital sale proceeds with funding also being reserved for infrastructure projects.
The Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners approved mirroring resolutions Nov. 10 during a joint meeting. Under the agreement, which will require passage of an ordinance by both entities before it becomes official, a bond anticipation note of between $15.3 million and $15.8 million for previous renovations to the Floyd County Jail will be paid off through funding received through the 2016 sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital.
As for the remaining hospital funds, about $14.7 million will be invested into a Floyd County Legacy Foundation silo account to garner interest. The commissioners will receive a 5% spend rate based on a three-year average from the silo. That amount is expected to generate about $700,000 annually over the next decade to be spent on infrastructure needs. The council will receive a similar percentage amount annually from the initial foundation investment.
The remaining $2 million from the sale will be divided between the council and the commissioners.
The agreement was reached after several months of discussion between county officials and multiple joint meetings with the council and commissioners. Some elected officials favored bonding the renovations and paying the debt back with a local option income tax that was previously approved for jail needs.
Councilman Dale Bagshaw was one of the officials who was against spending a sizable chunk of hospital funds on the jail. Councilwoman Leslie Knable and Bagshaw cast the two votes opposing the resolution, as it passed the council 5-2 and received unanimous support by the three commissioners.
“We’ll never put that $15 million back into savings for a future generation,” Bagshaw said.
Knable, whose term expires at the end of the year after she lost her re-election bid, said it’s unlikely future councils will set aside money to account for what will be spent on the jail.
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” she said.
Even some of the officials who voted in favor of the plan said they did so with reservations.
Shawn Carruthers, president of the commissioners, had initially favored using LIT funds to pay for the jail renovations. Officials including Councilwoman Denise Konkle had countered previously that those LIT funds were footing other jail expenses and using them to pay for the renovations would create funding issues elsewhere.
Ultimately, Carruthers said his support of the plan is based on infrastructure needs, including improvements to county roads and bridges.
“Everything in me is screaming ‘no’, but we can’t be in a house that’s falling down and have a bank account with several thousand dollars sitting there and refuse to take care of the pressing needs,” he said.
Councilman Danny Short also said the plan isn’t ideal based on his fiscal philosophy, but he added that the county’s hand is somewhat forced based on decisions made in the past.
“We had some catching up to do,” he said.
Ultimately the plan will preserve much of the principal from the hospital sale, he added.
Other officials said another jail project would likely be needed before the county could pay off a bond on the last renovations. Councilman Adam Roberts added that some sort of renovation, if not a larger-scale project, will also be needed in the coming years for the City-County Building.
“I think it makes sense in this situation because we know we have another project looming that we’re probably going to have to bond,” Roberts said of paying off the BAN.
