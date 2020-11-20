NEW ALBANY — A handicap-accessible playground, a mobile unit to help with the response to COVID-19 and the continued efforts of local nonprofits to support those in need are among the causes receiving a financial boost from the Floyd County Legacy Foundation’s initial round of grants.
On Thursday, members of the foundation’s board of directors at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park joined representatives from the nonprofits and organizations that will garner a total of $240,000. The foundation’s funding comes through money invested after the sale of the former Floyd Memorial Hospital.
One of the grants had been awarded in April as the Floyd County Health Department received $25,000 toward the purchase of a mobile van to assist in its response to COVID-19.
“This will allow us to broaden our capability to offer off-site testing for COVID-19,” Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said in a news release. “We are most grateful.”
The Floyd Memorial Hospital Foundation and Samtec Cares partnered with the Floyd County Legacy Foundation to purchase the mobile unit.
“This mobile unit will better equip the Floyd County Health Department to address the needs of the current COVID-19 pandemic in specific locations of the community,” said Brad Striegel, president of the Floyd County Council and vice chair of the Floyd County Legacy Foundation’s board of directors.
“Additionally, the mobile health unit will be an asset to Floyd County beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The health department will be able to use this mobile unit for disaster relief efforts, immunizations, and infectious disease control.”
As for the grants announced Thursday, the Floyd County Parks Department will receive $150,000 to use toward the construction of a “first-in-the-region” handicap accessible playground at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park.
Blessings in a Backpack will be awarded $30,000 to help with providing food for local students in need.
The Child Abuse Prevention Organization will garner $25,000 to aid with their community services.
The New Albany chapter of The Salvation Army will receive $10,000 to help with upgrading its facilities.
The handicap accessible playground will be constructed to allow for the safe use of equipment by those with disabilities, but will also be designed so that any child can enjoy it. Floyd County Parks Superintendent Roger Jeffers said the idea is that children can play together on the playground so that no one will feel singled out.
“There’s nothing like this in Southern Indiana for kids,” he said.
Through other grants and funding along with the Legacy Foundation award, the department has garnered about $500,000 of an estimated $900,000 needed for construction of the playground. The rubberized surface for the playground will cost about $250,000.
Jeffers said they are hoping to have it completed by next summer.
“We think this will be a great addition to what we have here now,” he said.
Floyd County Treasurer Lois Endris, who is the chair of the Floyd County Legacy Foundation board, said several applications were received for the initial grants.
The application deadline for the annual cycle is March 31 and typically the foundation was to the awards by mid-September.
Endris said the board was able to award some very deserving organizations funds to help with their causes.
“This has been our maiden voyage, so we’ve had to team up and learn things together this year,” she said. “To get to this point is what makes it all worthwhile.”
The foundation was formed in 2018 with an investment of $40 million from the hospital sale. Interest garnered from the investment is intended to provide grant funding for several years in support of community projects.
The organizations and projects that received grants this year will exemplify the purpose of the foundation and the investment to the public, Endris said.
“They’ll be able to see how that money from the sale of the hospital is being returned and used in the community,” she said.
