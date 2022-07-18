NEW ALBANY — In April, the Floyd County Legacy Foundation (FCLF) asked for grant requests from local nonprofits whose mission helps support Floyd County residents in Southern Indiana. FCLF is proud to announce the awarding of eight grants to area organizations totaling $415,000.
The grant program, which is in its third year, awards grants to organizations that meet the needs and priorities of Southern Indiana residents living in New Albany, Floyds Knobs, Greenville, Georgetown, and Galena using the Priorities for Progress—Assets and Aspirations in Southern Indiana 2021 Report, which was produced in partnership with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Indiana University Southeast Applied Research and Education Center.
This year’s grant recipients include:
Personal Counseling Services, Inc. ($55,000) – In a partnership with the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, Personal Counseling Services will provide mental health and/or addictions services to crime/trauma victims and their family members who are processed through the Prosecutor’s office. All clients must reside in Floyd County to be served by this grant.
Family and Children’s Place ($25,000) – Using this funding, the Family and Children’s Place will help over 600 children and family members feel safe and comfortable when visiting the Child Advocacy Center, as well as minimize the possible re-traumatization a child may experience when coming to the CAC for a forensic interview and a physical examination. The goal is to provide an environment that makes a child feel safe and comfortable.
Christian Formation Ministries, Inc. ($15,000) – The Christian Formation Ministries, Inc. will create 30 scholarships for Floyd Co resident’s children to take part in the My Club and My Camp of Southern Indiana programs. The goal of the program is to make a lasting difference for local children of prisoners and children who have experienced substance addiction in the home.
Brandon’s House Counseling Center, Inc. ($50,000) — Brandon’s House Counseling Center will use this funding to provide 400 professional mental health counseling sessions for children and teens from Floyd County. This project would give families access to quality mental health services at no cost to the families, removing financial barriers to needed treatment.
Maker Mobile, Inc. ($75,000) – Using three different approaches to enhance and improve New Albany / Floyd County residents, Maker Mobile will provide mobile outreach for on-site field trips to low-income identified elementary and middle schools, Entrepreneur & Small Business programming, and a targeted workforce connection program.
Floyd County 4-H ($75,000) – Using this funding, the Floyd County 4-H will begin the long overdue demolition of the structurally unsound buildings on the Fairground property. The first phase includes tearing down and replacing two existing livestock barns with one free-spanning steel-structured agricultural barn (80x90 pre-engineered steel building).
Blessings in a Backpack, Floyd County ($20,000) – Blessings in a Backpack Floyd County will cover the cost of food for New Albany-Floyd County students in grades pre-K through 6th grades across 13 buildings. The funds would go directly towards the cost of food and cover 10 weeks for approximately 1,332 Floyd County students.
Fields for All, Inc. ($100,000) – The growth of soccer in the area has led to a major need for adequate playing space (for both practices and games). The Fields for All project will clear the donated 55 acres of land near I-265 off of Grant Line Road, with Phase I plans to build out the first 4 fields (on a total 10 field, multi-sport complex).
For more details on the Floyd County Legacy Foundation grant program, please visit the organization’s website at www.FloydLegacyFoundation.org.
About Floyd County Legacy Foundation
The Legacy Foundation of Floyd County was established in 2018 in partnership with public officials from the Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council. The Legacy Foundation was created to provide endowed funds as a resource to help meet community needs today and provide for those changing needs for future generations by encouraging philanthropic leadership and flexible charitable opportunities. For more information about the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, visit www.floydlegacyfoundation.org.
