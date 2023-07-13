NEW ALBANY — In March, the Floyd County Legacy Foundation (FCLF) asked for grant requests from local nonprofits whose mission helps support Floyd County residents in Southern Indiana. Now, FCLF is proud to announce the awarding of 10 grants to area organizations totaling $533,080.
The grant program, which is in its fourth year, awards grants to organizations that meet the needs and priorities of Southern Indiana residents living in New Albany, Floyds Knobs, Greenville, Georgetown, and Galena using the Priorities for Progress — Assets and Aspirations in Southern Indiana 2021 Report, which was produced in partnership with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Indiana University Southeast Applied Research and Education Center.
This year’s grant recipients include:
Brandon’s House Counseling Center ($100,000) – Using this funding, Brandon’s House Counseling Center will look to purchase a more viable and expanded counseling center that would remain in the same basic area of New Albany.
Choices Life Resource Center ($94,000) – Choices Life Resource Center will use this funding for capital improvement of the organization’s Floyd County center, as well as aid in support of the clients served through case management and the fatherhood program.
Family Ark, Inc. ($9,121) – Family Ark, Inc. will provide hands-on toolkits, age-appropriate books, and family support materials to clients from Floyd County. These materials will support client safety, family learning, foster care services, behavioral health treatment, and coping skills training.
Hope Southern Indiana ($10,000) – This funding will support the organization’s Veterans Services, which provides basic needs to Veterans in Floyd County.
Jacob’s Well Project ($57,959) – Jacob’s Well, which is a transitional living facility for single mothers and their children, will use this funding to support women who want to hit the “reset” button on their physical, mental, financial, and family health. The project will double the impact, as the organization will be able to add twice as many families to the program.
Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. ($50,000) – Using this funding, the Floyd County 4-H will begin a project that supports a full-time licensed addiction counselor to provide substance use assessments, intervention classes, and counseling on school sites, in partnership with New Albany Floyd County Schools. Services would be provided at each of the middle and high schools on rotating days.
Parenting with Purpose, Inc. ($50,000) – Parenting with Purpose will partially cover expenses for the Teen Mom/Child Support Program. The program provides mentoring, peer support, and education that guides teen moms to make healthy decisions about their future in an effort to end the typical cycle of drug use, mental health issues, and unemployability/poverty rates often seen in teen parents.
Personal Counseling Services, Inc. ($100,000) – Personal Counseling Services will use this funding to provide mental health services to victims from the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, as well as expand one office space and intensive outpatient program group room for a therapist dedicated to servicing Floyd County residents.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities ($57,000) – St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities will expand their current shelter program for homeless women and children by adding a new shelter building. In 2022, the organization acquired the 605 E. Market St. lot and purchasing the 609 lot allows them the appropriate space needed to build another shelter.
The Healing Place ($5,000) – Using this funding, The Healing Place will support the needs of Floyd County by serving residents suffering from addiction, substance use disorder, and homelessness. All services are provided at no-cost to clients.
For more details on the Floyd County Legacy Foundation grant program, please visit the organization’s website at www.FloydLegacyFoundation.org.
About Floyd County Legacy Foundation
The Legacy Foundation of Floyd County was established in 2018 in partnership with public officials from the Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council. The Legacy Foundation was created to provide endowed funds from the sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital as a resource to help meet community needs today and provide for those changing needs for the future generations by encouraging philanthropic leadership and flexible charitable opportunities. For more information about the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, visit www.floydlegacyfoundation.org.
