FLOYD COUNTY — A Floyd County foundation is aiming to meet needs within the community by providing funding for local projects.
The recently-launched Floyd County Legacy Foundation has started its first grant cycle, and applications are open for eligible programs. The foundation was formed in 2018 by officials from the Floyd County Council and Floyd County Commissioners.
Floyd County Legacy Foundation Vice-Chairman Brad Striegel, who is also president of the Floyd County Council, said county officials had been working to establish the foundation since the sale of Floyd Memorial Hospital in 2016. The county will use interest from the foundation, as it does from the $70 million invested with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. The Floyd County Legacy Foundation provides similar investment opportunities, but the county will have more flexibility in using the funds placed in the new foundation.
The Floyd County Legacy Foundation is meant to provide longterm protection for about $40 million in funds from the hospital sale and to draw an investment income of up to 5 percent of the principle, which can be used to support community projects separately from the county’s general operating budgets, he said.
“The foundation was created to create a resource for community needs that were outside of general operating expenses,” he said. “The purpose of this foundation is to not just use the spend rate to offset the general fund or offset some general budget expenses, but to be in addition to and outside of our annual budget. We want to get behind some projects in the community that would enhance quality of life and quality of place improvements to Floyd County.”
This year, the foundation will award a maximum of $280,000 through the grant cycle, or 3.5 percent of the $8 million principle initially invested in the foundation in March 2019, and the minimum grant amount would be $25,000. The foundation’s principle is now at about $9 million, but the foundation expects it to increase over the next few months as more hospital money is added — a minimum of $20 million in principle is expected by the end of the year.
Applications are open until the end of March, and the final awards will be announced in September. The projects need to be geographically located in Floyd County and/or be able to benefit Floyd County residents. The foundation’s grant making includes categories such as community development, human services, arts/cultural affairs and health/welfare.
The foundation will use the investment-generated income to ensure further grant making capacity in the longterm, and it can be used as “a return to this community for years to come,” Striegel said. The foundation’s grant making might lead to a reduced need for tax dollar revenue to fund certain county projects, he said, and it could potentially keep taxes lower in the county.
“Elected leaders have worked very hard, from state down to the local levels, to come up with a tool to be able to invest this money, protect this money and give the interest back into the community,” he said.
When the hospital was sold in 2016, the state law did not allow the county to invest the money into the market and receive a spend rate like most non-governmental foundations, Striegel said, but county officials worked with state legislators, including State Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany and State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, to change state law to be able to invest the money in this way.
“This allows us to now take advantage of protecting hospital money while drawing an investment income, up to five percent of the principle, to give back to the community outside of general operating budgets in perpetuity for future generations,” Striegel said.
Clere said he is pleased to see the foundation move forward with its first grant cycle.
“When I worked on legislation in late 2017 and 2018 it was a team effort,” he said. “We had good collaboration among legislators and local officials, and I was pleased with the final product — I think we were all pleased with the final product. I’m glad to see it is working, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the initial round [of grants] produces.”
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said it has been a long process to get the foundation up and going, and he is excited to be able to give back to the community through the grants and to protect the hospital sale funds.
“I’m excited that this is the year that we can show to the community that we’ve done our due diligence,” he said.
To learn more about the foundation’s grants, visit https://www.floydlegacyfoundation.org/grants
