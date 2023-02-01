NEW ALBANY – The Floyd County Legacy Foundation (FCLF) has announced its annual grant program aimed at benefitting nonprofit organizations supporting Floyd County residents and will start accepting applications beginning March 1.
The program, which is in its fourth year, awards grants of $25,000 or more to organizations that meet the needs and priorities of Southern Indiana residents living in New Albany, Floyds Knobs, Greenville, Georgetown and Galena.
The Foundation will award most of its grants to meet the needs and priorities documented in the Priorities for Progress—Assets and Aspirations in Southern Indiana 2021 Report, which was produced in partnership with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Indiana University Southeast Applied Research and Education Center.
The Floyd County Legacy Foundation expects organizations applying for grants to relate their projects and desired outcomes to the information in the assessment. While the Foundation will consider applications for any of the needs listed in the Priorities for Progress report, it will give top priority to grants meeting one or more of the following needs:
· Vocational trade certification and other workforce development support
· Substance abuse prevention and treatment
· Access to quality mental health services
The Foundation prefers to fund specific projects, capital and equipment needs, and programs. Grant applications may also include costs to improve the ability to measure quality, accountability, and impact. However, the Foundation will rarely pay for ongoing program, management, or maintenance costs.
The grant program will run once a year, with the next cycle beginning on March 1 and concluding on March 31. The online application portal can be accessed by visiting the Floyd County Legacy Foundation website: www.FloydLegacyFoundation.org
To qualify for the grant program, applicants must be a 501(c)(3) public charity that serves the residents of Floyd County and have a distinct need in mind. For more details on the Floyd County Legacy Foundation grant program, please visit the organization’s website at www.FloydLegacyFoundation.org.
About Floyd County Legacy Foundation
The Legacy Foundation of Floyd County was established in 2018 in partnership with public officials from the Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council. The Legacy Foundation was created to provide endowed funds as a resource to help meet community needs today and provide for those changing needs for the future generations by encouraging philanthropic leadership and flexible charitable opportunities. For more information about the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, visit www.floydlegacyfoundation.org.
