FLOYD COUNTY — A Floyd County Library program is providing electronic connectivity to residents beyond the walls of the library.
Floyd County residents can now check out T-Mobile hotspots, Chromebooks and iPads to use outside the library. The new program aims to fill the connectivity gap in the community by offering the devices to those who do not have internet access or devices at home.
The program is funded through a $61,515 grant from the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was established through the American Rescue Plan.
Library Director Melissa Merida said the program has been in the works since summer of 2021, and it officially launched Monday. She describes it as “an honor and a privilege to be able to provide that kind of service to individuals in need.”
“For the library, an important part of our services is accessibility, and to be able to provide connectivity to the internet and to valuable resources online; including the resources that the library provides is a wonderful step up for us in ensuring that our community has access to information,” Merida said.
The main library in New Albany is offering 125 hotspots, 20 Chromebooks and five iPads, and the Galena branch is offering 25 hotspots. Most devices will be available for a two-week checkout with no renewals. Some “Lucky Duck” devices will available to borrow without reservation for a week.
The devices can be reserved through the library’s online catalog and picked up at the library. Items are to be returned inside the library to a customer service employee.
To borrow the devices, patrons must be age 18 or older and have a card with the Floyd County Library and must fill out a short electronic form before taking home the items.
Ryan Mansfield, who works in the library’s IT department, said he “loves the idea of putting devices in people’s hands who may not already have the ability to get those devices.”
"This is to give community members access to electronic resources and connectivity that they may not otherwise have,” he said. “That’s the main drive behind this, and that’s what I think is really cool about this. This is the opportunity to let a kid do homework who doesn’t have a computer and needs a Chromebook, or for somebody to get connected to the internet using one of our hotspots…and now they can apply for a job or something like that.”
Floyd County Library has already offered plenty of technological resources, including access to computers and devices inside the library, but the new program is the “natural evolution” of the its services, Mansfield said.
Aisha Johnson said the program is a “big deal” for the Floyd County community. It not only provides access to the internet, but it enables people not to have to go outside their home to use internet and electronic devices.
“They can come here, get devices and comfortably do homework in the comfort of their own home,” she said.
Go to floydlibrary.org to learn more about borrowing the devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.