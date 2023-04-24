NEW ALBANY - Friday evening at the Floyd County Library, muggles of all ages were invited to attend a Hogwarts Celebration.
Lovers of the world-famous Harry Potter book series gathered together and celebrated all things Hogwarts. The franchise has regained even more popularity since Max announced their upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which will be a faithful recreation of the seven main books and will run for approximately a decade. The library was packed full of excited fans, some of whom were dressed up as their favorite characters.
There was a long line at the door. Once everyone made their way inside, they were greeted by friendly library staff dressed up as characters from the book series. Staff handed out temporary tattoos and a small booklet of Hogwarts-related word puzzles.
The longest line was for the sorting hat toy, which told eager program attendees which of the four houses they would be a member of: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Slytherin.
Library staff set up craft tables for interested attendees who wanted to make crafts, which consisted of paper bag owls. Another craft included Styrofoam eggs which participants could decorate with glitter and/or color with markers.
Downstairs were even more craft tables and another sorting hat station. Inside the Elsa Strassweg auditorium were tables where people could enjoy free refreshments and watch the Harry Potter movies which were being showed on the three large-screen televisions.
By the craft tables upstairs were selfie stations for each of the four house logos, where people could take pictures of themselves or friends by the logos.
A large portion of the program consisted of a bird demonstration presented by Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky. In the book series, Harry Potter has a pet owl named Hedwig, and visitors got to learn about real-life birds of prey. However, the workers at Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky emphasized the animals they help are not pets.
Once everyone was seated, one of the staff members of Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, Tiffany Dicks, addressed the vast audience.
“We are a hospital for sick birds. Our goal is to get them healthy so they can be returned to their natural habitat...We have special permits to rehabilitate these birds," Dicks said.
The featured birds included three owls and a turkey vulture.
After Dicks gave an introduction and went over some important safety rules, the excited audience members were ready to meet the birds.
Another volunteer, Kathi May, brought out the first bird, a female Eastern screech owl named Oracle. That species of bird is also referred to as “feathered wildcats,” so named because of the fierce manner with which they protect their nests, their young and themselves.
Next up was the turkey vulture, a male named Kachina. Dicks came back and gave the audience facts about turkey vultures and how they are important for the ecosystem by consuming dead animals that died of diseases, which keeps people safe from contagions.
Third was a female barred owl named Widget. Their hearing is so acute they can hear their pray before they see it. Also, their beaks are incredibly strong.
The final bird, a female named Luna, was a great-horned owl. She was very vocal throughout the program, as she hooted from her cage throughout most of the show.
After each bird was featured, audience members were invited to ask questions about them.
Library staff members were just as excited about the Hogwarts Celebration as the guests.
“We’re just so happy to host this event for the community. We hope people will continue to see the library as a place where they can come together as a community,” Aaron Williams, one of the library staff, said about the event. Anyone who was present at the Hogwarts Celebration could see it was extremely successful as people got together and extoled the beloved Harry Potter Series.
