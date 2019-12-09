NEW ALBANY — Jan Applegate has a special connection to the Floyd County Library for multiple reasons. Her husband was an architect who designed the building, and the year it opened in 1969, she started working in the children's department. It was the first and only job she ever had, and she has many happy memories of reading stories to children and working with staff.
"I loved working here," she said. "I think I made everyone mad when I first came, because I said, it's such a privilege. And they'd say, ah, it's work."
The Floyd County Library celebrated the 50th anniversary of its New Albany building Monday with a rededication ceremony. The library opened the location at 180 W. Spring St. on Dec. 1, 1969 after moving from the historic Carnegie Library building, which is now the Carnegie Center for Art & History (a branch of the library). The library was formerly known as the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, but the name was changed last year.
The ceremony wasn't just about celebrating the past. Duke Energy announced at the event that if the library reaches 150,000 minutes of reading in its Winter Reading Program, it will give $10,000 for the addition of STEM labs to the library's children's and teen's section. The labs will include a makerspace and interactive activities, according to Library Director Melissa Merida.
She said the building's 50th anniversary is an "amazing milestone" for the library.
"It's a great time to celebrate all the changes that we've done in the building, to just re-embrace the architecture of the building and the heart of service that this building has," Merida said.
Stephanie Tolbert, customer liaison at the library, has been working there for 35 years, and she grew up visiting its children's section at the current building with her siblings. Back then, the department was located in what is now the "Teen Scene." She has many great memories of the library, she said, and while she loves the changes to the library over the years, she loves the past, too.
"[The children's department] used to have these circle things that you sit inside, like a doughnut, where you could read your books and stuff," she said. "And then, once we got finished reading the books, we would go up to the librarian and tell them about the story, and then they would give us little prizes. I miss those days."
Now, Tolbert enjoys bringing her grandchild to the Floyd County Library.
"My grandbaby, when she comes, she loves to go to the children's department," she said. "There's a little house in there, and she said that's her house."
Librarian Melissa Wiseheart, who works in the Indiana History Room, said when she was a kid, she lived on Cherry Street, and her family frequently would walk to the library, and she would attend story hour in the children's department. The "magic of the library" is still real to her, she said.
She has worked at the library for 11 years.
"It's really interesting, because I can look at this space and remember what it used to be like and see what it's like now, and kind of see how that's changed," Wiseheart said. "[The Indiana Room], for example, my grandfather, when I was about 10, used to bring me in here because he does a lot of genealogy, and it was a dark dungeon to me then. But since that, they have opened up some space in here, added more lights, changed the configuration of the furniture so it's more open and lighter space now."
Marilyn Powell, a material handler at the Floyd County Library, has been working there since 1992. She started out working part-time in customer service in the circulation department, and she's enjoyed working with the staff and the public over the years.
"I always came to the library when I was young, and this building, it just means so much — there's so much knowledge in this building," she said. "You hate to leave it. You can learn so much, and you can pass it down to others. This is the place to come for knowledge and understanding, and you want your community involved in the library."
