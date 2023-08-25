Calling all coffee lovers and book lovers. The Floyd County Library presents its 2nd annual Reads & Roasts, a coffee-themed reading program for adults, from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.
Participants 18 years and older can read books, attend library events, and visit local coffee shops to earn points and win great prizes. Prizes include a decorative coaster and a retro fall mug. Earn tickets for grand prize drawings, including gift cards, a French press, and more.
A Reads & Roasts Launch Party will take place on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Mickey’s coffee shop, 624 Vincennes Street, New Albany. Stop by for sweet treats as you mingle with library staff and community members.
Beginning Sept. 1, participants can log their hours of reading on Beanstack and then pick up prizes at The Floyd County Library. Learn more and sign up at www.floydlibrary.org/reads-and-roasts/
Reads & Roasts is made possible through partnerships with Starlight Coffee Co., Mickey’s, Coffee Crossing, True North Coffee House, Kolkin Coffee and Village House Coffee.
