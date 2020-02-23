NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library was a hub of creativity Friday as local kids engaged in interactive activities and learned about important figures in African American history.
The library presented a Black History Month Celebration to highlight the work of African American inventors, scientists and engineers as kids engaged in a variety of creative activities. The free event featured a slime-making station, a "make your own invention" station, Lego building, coloring pages with famous African American scientists, a scavenger hunt and more, and kids enjoyed snacks such as popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy.
Sandra Fortner, assistant director at the Floyd County Library, wanted to provide a hands-on way for kids to learn about African American inventors.
"So many people do not know what African Americans have created, and this is just a great opportunity for people to see that," she said.
Garrett Morgan, an African American inventor who created the three-signal traffic light, was one of the inventors highlighted at the event. Kids could create an "edible traffic light" out of graham crackers, frosting and M&Ms, and on the library's main floor, people can view a real traffic light, along with information about Morgan's life and work. The inventor patented the traffic light in 1923, and he created a number of other successful inventions in the early 20th century.
For prizes, the library also gave out books about black inventors, including a book about Lonnie Johnson, an African American inventor, aerospace engineer and entrepreneur who created the Super Soaker water gun. A few kids also received Super Soakers as prizes.
The library also features a "hall of fame" featuring significant African American figures from various professions, which Fortner hopes serves as inspiration to the kids who view it.
"We're just trying to show different people in different walks of life — what they have done and what we can do," she said. "So hopefully when kids come in, they will see something that might inspire them, whether it's Misty Copeland, who's a ballerina, if it's Muhammad Ali, if it's Langston Hughes. So that's what we really hope to do. We hope to do something like this every year and just build on it."
Fortner wants to show children that "you never know what's the next great invention."
"Once their creative juices get flowing, the sky is the limit, so it's just really exciting just to see," she said.
Evy Weaver, 6, participated in activities such as slime-making at Friday's event. Evy's mother, Whitney Weaver, appreciated the library's focus on teaching kids about black history.
"I think it's important that she sees people who are the same color as her who are important in our history," she said.
