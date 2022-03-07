NEW ALBANY — There's a chance for avid readers and coffee drinkers to win some prizes this spring.
The Floyd County Library is running a reading program for coffee lovers through the end of May.
The Reads and Roasts Challenge is targeted toward people who've aged out of the teen programs but are too young for the older adult programs. Readers can win points by attending Floyd County Library events, by recording hours spent reading and by visiting participating coffee shops.
"There's lots of programs for young kids, teens, older adults...there's not always a lot available or specifically geared toward (that age group,)" said librarian Veronica Palensky. "Coffee is something very universal and there's tons of lovely coffee shops in the area."
Participants will then win prizes based off the points and be entered to win three larger, grand prizes.
Anyone who reads for five hours will receive a special coaster. Those who read for 10 hours will receive a mug and participants who read for 15 hours will get a fanny pack.
The three grand prizes are baskets packed with teas, coffees and other items.
"What's really cool about this program if you don't have to (just) read to earn points," said marketing coordinator Luis Munoz. "You can attend library programs."
The first program is scheduled for Thursday at the Floyds Knobs location of Starlight Coffee Co. It's a coffee demo that runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., showing demonstrating pour over coffee and more.
The library is also offering Sip n' Chat events as well:
• March 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Mickey’s (624 Vincennes St., New Albany)
• March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Village House (8251 IN-64, Georgetown)
• April 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at True North (137 E Market St. Suite 103, New Albany)
• April 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mickey’s (624 Vincennes St., New Albany)
• May 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m at Starlight Coffee Co. (3131 Grant Line Rd New Albany)
• May 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kolkin Coffee (2736 Charlestown Rd #5, New Albany)
• An Open Mic event will also be offered on May 31 at the Floyd County Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Munoz said this program is also a great way for people to support the local economy and coffee businesses. He said it's a spin on Recbar Readers, where kids can read books and earn tokens to play games.
Patrons just need to make a Beanstack account to track the challenges by going to https://NAFClibrary.beanstack.org.
