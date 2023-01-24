Level up with Recbar Readers, the community reading challenge offered by The Floyd County Library and Recbar 812. Through this reading program, children and teenagers can read books to earn tokens for arcade games at Recbar 812, plus rewards at participating restaurants and businesses in New Albany.
A Recbar Readers Launch Party will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Recbar 812 at 336 Pearl St., New Albany. Children and teens will receive free tokens at the party, and they can enjoy sweet treats, while supplies last.
The Recbar Readers program will continue from Feb. 1 through May 31 and is open to all youth in 12th grade and younger. Interested individuals can sign up at https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/ or by going to www.floydlibrary.org and clicking on the Recbar Readers link. Participants will use Beanstack to create an account and log their hours of reading. No library card is needed to participate in this reading challenge.
Prizes will be awarded at every 5 hours of reading, up to 45 hours total. Participants are encouraged to read to reach new levels and unlock new rewards from local businesses. This year’s participating businesses include Recbar 812, The Elderberry Co, Fostered Up Art, J & B Magic Shop & Theater, Mrs. & Mr. Cotton Candy, the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, Fresco Tea Bar, MESA KIDS Cooking School, and Strandz Salon & Threadz Boutique.
After completion of a level, readers can pick up their prize certificates and token cards from The Floyd County Library’s New Albany Central Library at 180 West Spring St. or by going to the branch location Galena Digital Library. Prize certificates can be redeemed at participating local businesses.
This program is made possible through the generous support of the above local businesses, Kittle Properties and The Friends of the Library.
