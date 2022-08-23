NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library is extending its reach in the community through a new partnership with Indiana University Southeast.
A small branch of the Floyd County Library officially opened Monday inside the IUS Library. The branch will serve IUS students and staff, as well as Floyd County residents.
The library branch is on the main floor of the campus library and includes a collection of fiction, non-fiction, young adult fiction and children’s picture books. The seed collection for the branch cost about $6,000 and was supported through a grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
In addition to books, the branch will also provide library patrons access to digital resources such as Libby and Hoopla to check out ebooks or audiobooks. People can also use the IUS branch to pick up or drop off library materials from other library branches.
Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida said she is excited to expand the library’s services to another area of the community.
“It’s just a win-win partnership for all of us,” she said. “It’s great also for patrons and our community members to be aware they also can use the services of IUS, so it blends the two resources together.”
Christopher Proctor, librarian at IUS, said the partnership is “resource-sharing of a great degree.”
“This is just a way for us to share and become part of a larger community,” he said. “We are all just absolutely excited for this way to show that the university is part of the community and the university is part of us, and by having that cross-collaboration we can make the community stronger — and the institutions within the community.”
He noted that the collection is a different set of books than people might usually find at the campus library, including popular fiction that students might want to read between classes.
“Budgets being what they are, we focus our purchasing on things needed for research and coursework, so we didn’t really have a lot of the fun stuff,” Proctor said. “But that’s the public library’s mission, so we will be able to partner with them to provide that. Also, students, faculty and staff will now have access to tens of thousands if not more ebooks, audiobooks all online through the Floyd County Library.”
Mitchell Scott, a librarian at IUS, said the partnership allows IUS “to reinvigorate our collection on campus.”
“I think we’ll learn a lot along the way, but I think there’s a lot of potential to do even more than what we’re doing in terms of programming and partnerships,” he said.
Use of the collection will require Floyd County Library cards, which are available through the IUS branch.
“We’re able to sign people up for cards here, and anybody who studies or works here can request books from any of the Floyd County branches to be delivered here, and you can pick them up, and then community members can start using us as their local branch of the Floyd County Library,” Proctor said.
Library patrons will be able to find bestsellers on the shelves of the IUS branch, which will encourage them to read for pleasure and “continue their literacy journey,” Merida said. The inclusion of young adult and children’s books will also allow families to enjoy the library branch.
Abby Johnson, collection development leader at the Floyd County Library, said the new branch will increase accessibility to the public library within the community. She is excited to reach out to IUS students on campus.
“This is a really important age range for us to be reaching out to, because I think that when students come to college and they have to do so much reading and so much work, I think that is a time that people lose that use of the public library,” she said. “At least for me, I know it took me a long time to get back into that, so we’re making it more accessible and even more visible for them so they don’t forget we exist.”
