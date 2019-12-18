NEW ALBANY — Theodore Roosevelt, the 23rd president of the United States, loved flying. And despite his staff's concerns for his safety, he became the first president to fly in a helicopter on Sept. 14, 1901.
This is one of dozens of stories of the White House told through Christmas ornaments on display through Jan. 3 at the Floyd County Library's main branch.
The 41-piece collection starts with George Washington, going in order of the presidents, and each comes with a booklet. But tales of other things that have happened in the most famous house in the nation are woven throughout the pieces.
"One year, there was a fire in the White House, so there's a fire engine," Pat Harrison, who donated the collection to the library this year, said. "One year, I think was Hoover, he liked to take rides on a sled. He was a big guy so there was a big car."
In 2011, a friend gave Harrison that year's ornament which featured Theodore Roosevelt, the 23rd president of the United States, who actually gave the White House its name.
Roosevelt's large family brought children back to the White House for the first time in years — kids who weren't above mischief at times. History shows they were known to roller skate in the East Room, and once brought their pony, Algonquin, in an elevator up to one of their brother's rooms when he was sick.
In 1903, his son Archie was found to have hidden a Christmas tree in a sewing closet because he wanted a tree in the home.
"The kids had the tree in the closet because [Roosevelt] first did not want a Christmas tree," Harrison said. "It sounded like he was mean but what it was, he was a tree hugger and he really hated to see all the trees get damaged. But then he later came along and gave them a tree."
Though she only had the one ornament for years, Harrison recently purchased two whole sets from the White House Historical Association Shop — one for her own family and one for the library. She said she intends to keep getting the new ornaments for the library as they're released each year, and hopes she can put on a program telling some of the stories to children.
"They're just beautiful; you have to go down there and see them," she said. "Each one's got a story that you remember."
The annual ornaments were started in 1981 by First Lady Nancy Reagan, 20 years after the historical society itself was started by First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy, who had "envisioned an organization that would educate and inspire Americans — particularly children — to take part in our shared history," according to the White House Historical Association website.
The ornaments themselves "have become a sought-after and beloved collector's item for millions of families around the country, providing an opportunity for admirers of the history and the elegance of the White House to share the traditions and stories of holidays past with the next generation."
Largely through the sale of the ornaments, the association has raised more than $45 million to maintain the White House rooms and permanent collection of artifacts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.