NEW ALBANY — A library program is focusing on ways to engage in civil discourse despite the divisions people face.
On Wednesday, a panel at the Floyd County Library discussed the topic of civil discourse and challenged the audience to consider their approach to civic and political conversations.
The talk was the first of the seven-part "This is What Democracy Looks Like" series, which will occur biweekly on Wednesdays at the Floyd County Library. The public sessions are part of the library's More Perfect Union Program, which aims to help participants learn to be better citizens.
The ongoing series is a partnership between the library and Indiana University Southeast's School of Social Sciences, and upcoming sessions will focus on topics of neighborhoods, schools, workplaces, local politics, national politics and international politics. It is also part of the American Democracy Project, a nonpartisan program of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
Margot Morgan, an associate professor of political science at IUS, discussed the origins of the terms "left-wing" and "right-wing" in a global, historical context. She is the IUS campus coordinator for the American Democracy Project.
She noted that the descriptors for political ideology originated with the French Revolution. In France's National Assembly in 1789, supporters of the king would be seated on the right side of the podium, and anti-royalists who supported the revolution would be on the left.
Although there are important policy differences and disagreements in the United States today, she said that if people consider the global, historical context, "we have a lot more in common than we think," including placing value in democratic principles outlined in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
"Even though you might fight like cats and dogs with your neighbor or your uncle about this or that policy or this or that candidate or this or that party, really, the differences are slight, so the tribalism that we have evolved into is strange," Morgan said.
Joe Shepherd, a therapist for Telehealth for Seven Counties in Louisville, talked about ways to effectively engage in civic discussions. He previously served as the social service outreach coordinator for the Floyd County Library.
He said emotions often make it difficult to have difficult conversations, and he notes that he often tells his clients to "take a moment to breathe" in those situations.
"We all know that phrase, think before you speak," Shepherd said. "And sometimes it doesn't work out that way, because sometimes we get so overcome with emotion. So once I have my thoughts put in place, I can then turn to [the other person] and then I can respond."
"I think that if we all started to learn to separate ourselves from our emotions a little bit more, we can really have more meaningful conversations. Because we don't want to offend somebody and then just get shut down, because then the conversations don't really go anywhere."
Shepherd also talked about the need for empathy during difficult conversations.
"Sometimes when we are having a conversation with someone and they give us their opinion, they are now their opinion," he said. "They are not the person, they are just what they said. We need to kind of learn how to undo that, we need to unlearn that behavior of making really quick assumptions."
One of the most important ways to overcome those challenges is to ask questions instead of reacting with emotion, according to Shepherd.
"When we start asking, why do you believe that, we are then humanizing that person," he said.
Shepherd said he views civic discussion as treating each other with respect and "coming to a consensus at the end, whether or not you agree on everything."
He said that "what we all really want in life is to be seen, to be heard, and most of all, to be respected."
"So I think that if we start to take these steps, we can have purposeful, meaningful and respectful conversations that can hopefully dig a little bit deeper into the different issues that we face every day," Shepherd said. "We see left and right, but at the end of the day, it all affects our community, no matter which side you stand on."
Morgan said one of the traps people fall into is "arguing to win."
"If you want a productive conversation, though, people shouldn't be arguing to win," she said. "They should be arguing to learn and to educate, to share."
Alex Stepp, an adult services librarian at the Floyd County Library, discussed topics related to identity and understanding of others. Stepp previously served as an oral historian for the IU Bicentennial Oral History Project while studying at IUS.
She talked about the concept of intersectionality, which looks at the relationship between different social identities that overlap and connect. This is a framework that can help people understand both their commonalities and differences, she said.
"So the concept overall is this interplay of all of our different identities...," she said. "There's a ton of different words or terminologies you can use to identify yourself, so it could include race, class, ethnicity, education level, whether or not you're a parent, where you came from, what language you speak — any of these and probably more than you can think of, and when you consider your identities, some might have different weight than others."
She emphasized the importance of "active listening" and getting to know people "beyond just their external characteristics."
"So when you're talking to someone, you might not know any of those things, you might not know what their occupation is or what their religion is, and so just keeping an open mind when you're talking to them and asking those questions if it seems like a respectful time to do so is a key component in interacting with others."
Stepp said practicing "cultural humility" can also help in civil discourse.
"This is the idea that we have to keep learning about others continuously and consider intersectionality — people vary widely across certain groups, so you're never going to know everything or everyone's life experiences. You're never going to be able to finish learning."
She said this concept of cultural humility can change how people interact with one another.
"When you're interacting with someone, you might see an external characteristic of them like race, gender and be like, I don't have anything in common with that person, or they might be wearing a political slogan, and you think, that person is completely different than me, we must not share any viewpoints," Stepp said.
"It's catching that thought in motion and remembering how it's only one characteristic of that person, and then trying to reform the thought," she said. "Maybe the person went to the same school, maybe we have the same education level or the same hobbies — things like that."
Caleb Brison, a customer service liaison at the Floyd County Library, business owner and student at IUS, spoke about common logical fallacies that people use in arguments and debates. He is the founder and owner of Morpheus Games, a video game development company.
A logical fallacy is an argument not based on logic, and they are frequently used in politics and everyday life.
One of the common examples is an "ad hominem" argument, which is "attacking your character rather than actually providing the point or disproving your point," Brison said.
"This has been happening a lot more recently in politics, especially," he said. "We see this all the time where the candidates will stop talking about what they're going to do or what their opponents are going to do, and instead talk about their opponent's past when their opponent's past really has nothing to do with what's going on. So that's one you really want to look out for."
Another common logical fallacy is the "straw man" argument, which involves taking "someone's argument and you create a weaker version of said argument" to attack instead, he said.
"They're creating an easier-to-fight argument so they can battle against it," Brison said. "This is another one that happens in politics a lot — generalizing someone's specific ideas in order to make it easier to come up with a comeback against them."
He emphasizes that everyone uses logical fallacies, but it is helpful to recognize them.
"I want to talk about these because it's very, very easy to fall into these, and when you do, whether you are doing business or it's just in your personal life or maybe you're a politician...it can cause you to lose any sort of credibility that you have if people notice that you're doing this," Brison said.
