NEW ALBANY — Regular patrons of the Floyd County Library have probably noticed the variety of changes occurring at the main branch in New Albany. Now, the library's children's department is getting a facelift.
The library started painting the area this week in its first phase of remodeling the children's department, and the space will be redecorated with a "modern woodland" theme, according to Library Director Melissa Merida. Other additions to the section will include new furniture, a new playhouse, new shelving and a new customer service desk.
Merida said the space will offer an interactive environment and a "fun play area with bright colors." The new furniture will include chairs that "wobble but won't fall down," small desks and other options that will provide children with a variety of places to read, play or study. The library will also add new shelving for picture books that will display the full front covers.
"What we're hoping is that the [remodeled space] engages them a lot more and it gives them a desire to stay longer, because it's a pleasant place to be in that feels modern and updated and engaging in a way that maybe we were long overdue to provide," she said. "And adding a play space where it's a safe place to come and play, it's a place where you can learn community play...you can leave with a really good feeling."
The library is hoping to finish painting and the placement of new furniture by mid-December. The library is also planning to eventually add a mural in the children's department, which will likely be a "cartoony" picture featuring woodland animals, Merida said.
The Floyd County Library is also in the process of moving the Indiana Room from the basement to upstairs — it will be located in the back of the main floor, which will provide additional space for the collections and help preserve rare documents. On Thursday, the library was working on floor repairs, and shelving will soon be reinstalled in the new space. Merida said the goal is to complete the move in early 2020.
The current Indiana Room area will be used for office space and another meeting room following the move. The library also plans to renovate the Applegate Room, the meeting room next to the children's department.
Merida wants each generation to feel at home in the library, she said.
"For me, when we do changes and enhancements like this — even the smallest — it says you matter," she said. "From our youngest patrons to our oldest, we want them to feel when they walk in the door that it's their library, and not necessarily just their parents' library or their grandparents' library — they see themselves reflected in our style and the way we present our services, and our services reflect the needs of today."
Amanda Harris, customer service leader at the Floyd County Library, said she is excited for the changes to the children's section, and she believes the community will love the updates.
"I've been here over 20 years, and for 18 of those years, it just looked the same," she said. "There were these bright primary and secondary colors, and I mean, it was pretty and it was colorful, but it was almost too much, so the changes happening in here, I think, are really good to keep up with what's happening in libraries today and kind of give it that new facelift I think it needs."
Harris said she is happy to see so many enhancements occurring in the library.
"I used to think we've outgrown this building, but with Melissa's vision, I'm really seeing that we haven't," she said. "We're just rethinking how we're doing things, and I'm really happy with what we're doing."
